Upcoming events:Crown Point Parks Department offering adult fall baseball

Baseball

Crown Point Parks Department adult fall baseball league begins Saturday: Deadline to register for the adult fall ball league is Wednesday, with games starting Saturday at Legacy Fields at the Crown Point Sportsplex. With a guarantee of seven games, there are two divisions — Roy Hobbs (ages 19-33) and Over the Hill (ages 30-plus). For cost or more information, contact John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Basketball

Tryouts for Crown Point Youth Basketball Organization Oct. 2: The Crown Point Youth Basketball Organization will have tryouts for this winter's season Oct. 2 at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St., Crown Point. Grades 3-4 will tryout from 4-5:30 p.m.; and grades 5-6 will follow from 5:30-7 p.m. CP Youth Basketball is a feeder program for the Crown Point H.S. varsity program. Cost is $300-$350 including 25-30 games, practice time and uniforms; and the travel. Register online at cpyouthbasketball.com. For more information, contact Mike Malaski at mikemalaski@gmail.com.

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Fall league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth fall basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Tuesdays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 (no session Nov. 25). Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sport Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. Registration deadline is Oct. 9. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.