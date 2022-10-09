 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
Community sports news

Upcoming events: Crown Point Parks Department offering adult fall baseball

Hockey

Adult league forming in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is forming a hockey league for adults 18 and over with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25, 2023. Overflow games will be on Saturday mornings, Monday and Thursday evenings. Teams will play eight games plus a tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey. Games will be at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net

