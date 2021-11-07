Upcoming events: Crown Point Parks Department offering adult hockey league

Valpo ticket plans on sale: Valparaiso University season basketball tickets and mini ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale. Men’s courtside season tickets are available for $605, chairbacks for $458 and bleachers for $203. Discounted prices are available for faculty, staff and recent (past five years) alumni. Women’s basketball season tickets, with general admission seating, are available for $50. Men’s basketball mini ticket packages, offering discounted prices, are available. Fans can pick the number of tickets and games that make up the package. Individual game tickets for men’s and women’s basketball are on sale. Women’s tickets are available for $10 with groups of 10 or more $5 apiece and children 10 and under free. The women’s game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 8 will be a premium game with tickets available for $20 and groups of 10 or more priced at $10 each. Men’s basketball single-game chairbacks will be available for $27 apiece and bleachers at $12 each. Discounted tickets are offered for games on Oct. 30 and Dec. 7. Premium games, with $30 chairbacks and $15 bleachers, will be Feb. 5 vs. Indiana State and Feb. 16 vs. Loyola. For complete ticket information or to purchase tickets, call the VU ticket office at (219) 464-5233 or visit www.valpoathletics.com/tickets.