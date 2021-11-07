Upcoming events: Crown Point Parks Department offering adult hockey league

Hockey
Learn to Skate: The Crown Point Parks Department is offering “Learn to Skate” lessons for ages 3 and older. The lessons will teach the FUNdamentals of ice skating with an emphasis on basic skills, such as safety, balance, skating, forwards, backwards, stops, gliding, hopping and being comfortable on the ice while having fun ice skating. Session I: Starts on Monday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Learn to Skate program is for three weeks with two sessions each week. All sessions will be held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A hockey or bike helmet is strongly recommended. For cost or more information contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Crown Point adult hockey league: Registration deadline is Dec. 5 for the Crown Point Parks Department adult hockey league. The season will run Jan. 3 to Feb. 26, 2022 with games played Monday and Wednesday evenings, and overflow days on Thursday evening and Saturday morning. Evening games start no later than 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. for participants age 18 and older. Teams will play eight games plus a season-ending tournament. Roster limit of 12 players, and goalies play for free. Players must be registered with USA Hockey prior to playing. All games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. For cost or more information, call the park department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays Dec. 6 through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Crown Point hockey instructional program: Start date for the Crown Point Parks Department developmental hockey instruction program is Dec. 6. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, participants will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling, and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with games played Saturday mornings starting Jan. 8, between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each player will receive 20+ practice sessions of hockey instruction, 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost, or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
College Basketball
Valpo ticket plans on sale: Valparaiso University season basketball tickets and mini ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale. Men’s courtside season tickets are available for $605, chairbacks for $458 and bleachers for $203. Discounted prices are available for faculty, staff and recent (past five years) alumni. Women’s basketball season tickets, with general admission seating, are available for $50. Men’s basketball mini ticket packages, offering discounted prices, are available. Fans can pick the number of tickets and games that make up the package. Individual game tickets for men’s and women’s basketball are on sale. Women’s tickets are available for $10 with groups of 10 or more $5 apiece and children 10 and under free. The women’s game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 8 will be a premium game with tickets available for $20 and groups of 10 or more priced at $10 each. Men’s basketball single-game chairbacks will be available for $27 apiece and bleachers at $12 each. Discounted tickets are offered for games on Oct. 30 and Dec. 7. Premium games, with $30 chairbacks and $15 bleachers, will be Feb. 5 vs. Indiana State and Feb. 16 vs. Loyola. For complete ticket information or to purchase tickets, call the VU ticket office at (219) 464-5233 or visit www.valpoathletics.com/tickets.