Upcoming events:Developmental Hockey Instruction Program in Crown Point

Running

Turkey Toss Run Nov. 29 at Hawthorne Park: The Turkey Toss run will be held Nov. 29 at Hawthorne Park Community Center in Porter. The course is paved streets and bike trails with participants running 2 miles and returning on the same route. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Town of Porter Parks Department. This race will feature "Turkey Bowling" using a 4-pound frozen turkey. Six raffle winners will get a chance to bowl to win prizes. One raffle ticket will be in your goodie bag and extra tickets can be purchased for $1. You have two shots to knock down all the plastic bowling pins. If you obtain a strike or spare you win. Runners will received one-size-fit-all hats and gloves. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27496/turkey-toss-4-miler.