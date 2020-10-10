Upcoming events: Developmental hockey instruction program in Crown Point

Running

Black Cat Night Trail Run 5K Oct. 16: The Crazy Legs Race Series will host the Black Cat Night Trail Run 5K at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Bluhm County Park, South 1100 West, Westville. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Alley Cat Allies, a global engine of change for cats. Headlights are mandatory for this event and we will available to purchase on race day if needed for $10 (batteries included). For details, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/32213/black-cat-night-trail-run-5k

Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana launches fall season: Registration is now open for Girls On the Run of Northwest Indiana. For the 2020-2021 school year, GOTR of NWI is offering a variety of programs to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. This season is unique as some teams will continue to meet in person at schools, parks and home-based sites, while others will meet in an entirely virtual setting. The in-person sites can easily transition to the virtual model, as lessons mirror the in-person program. For more information or to register for the season visit www.gotrofnwi.org.