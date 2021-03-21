Upcoming events: "Diana Dunes Dare" hiking challenge at Indiana Dunes National Parkl

Baseball
National Babe Ruth Baseball umpire/coaches clinic April 18: Learn to make "the call" at the state umpiring clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Field(s), 851 Center Ross Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become recertified, but do not have to take the test. Cost of the clinic alone is $40 (which includes lunch), plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. RSVP by email to jpearson84@comcast.net. For more information, text John Pearson at 219-682-4351.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Spring Break basketball camp: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation camp, open to boys and girls in grades 1-8, will be held from 10 a.m.-noon March 29-31, at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. The program is designed to teach basic basketball fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting drills. Each camper will participate in competitive games for his/her skill level and have the opportunity to compete within his/her age group. Cost is $32 per child (resident); $40 per child (non-resident). Deadline to register is March 25. For more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2271 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Little Dribblers Spring basketball: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department Little Dribblers preschool to eighth grade youth spring basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions are eight weeks starting April 13 to June 3. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute in their Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Boys and girls preschool to kindergarten will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and boys and girls in grades 1-8 will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. For cost or more information, call the parks department at (219) 661-2271 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Hiking
NEWIndiana Dunes National Park, Indiana Dunes Tourism, and Friends of the Indiana Dunes announce the launch of the "Diana Dunes Dare," the newest, all-season, self-guided hiking challenge at the Indiana Dunes National Park. A virtual event at 2 p.m. March 25 will celebrate "Diana of the Dunes" and the hiking challenge and dune named in her honor. Those logging on will get a preview of this challenging new trail experience. The online presentation at the national park's Facebook page IndianaDunesNPS is free and registration is not required. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, contact the visitor center's information line at (219) 395-1882.
Running
Ringing in Spring 5K to be held April 3: The Valparaiso Family YMCA will host Ringing in Spring 5K run/walk April 3 at the Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring. Race day registrations will not be accepted. Rolling start times begin at 7 a.m. with corral times available until 9 a.m. Ringing in Spring 5K is a 2021 Race the Region and Gold Cup Elite Series race and includes chip timing, early shirt/bib pick-up, water stops, awards and free childcare (pre-registration is required). Each registered participant receives a long-sleeve wicking shirt. In the spirit of this year’s theme, "Let’s Raise Courage", runners are invited to show off their courageous spirit by dressing up as a favorite superhero. Proceeds support the annual campaign at the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
Soccer
NWI women’s soccer league seeking players/teams: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league is looking for players and teams for the Spring season. Each team is allowed five players aged 25-29. Registration will take place in March and games start in April. For more information email nwiwsl@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/
Volleyball
Adult Friday Night Volleyball begins April 9: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department "Friday Night Happy Hour" co-ed and women's division adult volleyball league begins April 9. All divisions will play 8 matches plus a season-ending tournament on the Ignite Volleyball Courts, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Cost is $325 team entry fee for Crown Point residents (inside city limits of Crown Point and providing 51% of the team members are registered citizens); and $400 team entry fee for non-Crown Point residents. Waivers and team fee must be complete prior to registration deadline of April 2. For more information, verify residency or to register, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or remail jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net