Upcoming events: "Diana Dunes Dare" hiking challenge at Indiana Dunes National Parkl

Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Hiking

NEWIndiana Dunes National Park, Indiana Dunes Tourism, and Friends of the Indiana Dunes announce the launch of the "Diana Dunes Dare," the newest, all-season, self-guided hiking challenge at the Indiana Dunes National Park. A virtual event at 2 p.m. March 25 will celebrate "Diana of the Dunes" and the hiking challenge and dune named in her honor. Those logging on will get a preview of this challenging new trail experience. The online presentation at the national park's Facebook page IndianaDunesNPS is free and registration is not required. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, contact the visitor center's information line at (219) 395-1882.

