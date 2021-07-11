Upcoming events: Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes offered at National Park

Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes: Dare to be like Diana of the Dunes and hike over 250 steps along a one mile trail at West Beach to end at the shoreline and watch the sunset with park rangers. Every Saturday through Aug. 28, meet a ranger at 7:30 p.m. at the Diana Dunes Dare trail head at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. This one hour hike will challenge you physically and entertain you with stories about the real Diana of the Dunes. For more information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call the program information line at (219) 395-1824 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/indu or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.