Upcoming events: Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes offered at National Park

Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth 15u travel team tryouts July 15: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold 15u full travel team tryouts for the 2022 season from 6-8 p.m. July 15 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Facility, 851 Center Ross Road in Crown Point. For more information, contact Jim Rappold at (219) 707-0488 or text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351.
Bishop Noll outing features White Sox vs. Astros: Bishop Noll Institute holds its annual White Sox outing July 18, at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first-place White Sox (American League Central) battle the first-place Houston Astros (A.L. West) in a 1:10 p.m. game. Tickets are $30 each and are on sale at the Bishop Noll main office, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Friday this week or until the allotment of tickets in the left field bleacher section is sold out.
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration: CPBR is offering early fall ball on-line registration at a reduced price during the month of July. Players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois are welcome. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. As long as you were born in the year 2003 or after you will be eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net
Football
NWI Vipers football camp July 17-18: Two days of agility, speed endurance and skills training for ages 9 to 15, sponsored by the NWI Vipers with special guest coaches from local high school football programs. Join coaches from Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Morton, Mount Carmel, Whiting and more. Event shirts, drinks and food will be provided by the NWI Vipers, as well as medals for pass, punt and kick competitions. Check-in time 8 a.m. July 17, with events from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Camp will take place at Dowling Park, 7436 Parrish Ave., Hammond. Cost is $30 with online registration only at NWIVIPERSFOOTBALL.com. For more information, contact Adan Torres (219) 888-8285, Bryan Luchene (708) 663-5763, or Felipe Vega (219) 678-0816.
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8), Middles (9-10), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890.
Hiking
Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes: Dare to be like Diana of the Dunes and hike over 250 steps along a one mile trail at West Beach to end at the shoreline and watch the sunset with park rangers. Every Saturday through Aug. 28, meet a ranger at 7:30 p.m. at the Diana Dunes Dare trail head at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. This one hour hike will challenge you physically and entertain you with stories about the real Diana of the Dunes. For more information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call the program information line at (219) 395-1824 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/indu or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
Softball
Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com. Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu.
