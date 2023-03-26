Baseball

Northern League seeking broadcasting interns: The Northern League, based in the Northwest Indiana area, is seeking broadcasting and media relations interns for the 2023 summer season. The internship begins in mid- to late May and runs through early to mid-August. The internship program offers hands-on experience and the opportunity to hone one’s skills in all aspects of broadcasting and media relations. The internship is available for college credit and college students pursuing a career in broadcasting or a related field are encouraged to apply. Interns also receive a summer stipend. Several positions are available for the 2023 summer season. For more information, contact Northern League Director of Communications Brandon Vickrey at brandon@nwioilmen.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth spring/summer baseball league online registration is open: Online registration continues for the CPBR early spring/summer baseball season. The league accepts players from all of Northwest Indiana. Age groups are 13-15 and 16-18 -- as long as you were born in the year 2004 or after you will be eligible. Register at www.crownpointbaberuth.org. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Soccer

NWI Women’s Soccer League seeking players/teams: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league is looking for players and teams for the Spring season. Limited spots for players aged 21-29. Registration will take place in March and games start in mid-April. For more information, email nwiwsl@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/

Volleyball

East Chicago Invasion Volleyball League forming: The East Chicago Parks and Recreation Department presents Invasion Volleyball League for children in grades 1-6. Cost is $25 for residents, $35 for non-residents. Practice starts April 3. Register online at eastchicago.com/394/Applications-Documents. For more information, contact the parks main office at (219) 391-8474.