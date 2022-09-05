Upcoming events: East Chicago Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball: Online registration is open for the Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball season to teams from Indiana and Illinois. The league has two age groups: 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2004 or after will be eligible to play. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Basketball

Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Sept. 18: Registration for the Munster Youth Basketball program is underway. Open to Munster school children in grades K-12, the 10-game season begins Dec. 4, and ends with an elimination tournament in March. Games will be played Sundays at the Munster High School fieldhouse. To register, visit munsteryouthbasketball.org. Fill out the form and pay by credit card to record registration. This is mandatory to actually record the registration. Repeat for each sibling playing. In-person sign-ups will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 at Munster High School, Door J. Players must be a resident or attend a school in Munster. Deadline to register is Sept. 18.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Valpo Baseball golf outing Sept. 17: The Valpo Baseball Players Association 27th annual golf outing will be held Sept. 17 at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Registration begins at noon with the event teeing off at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the Valparaiso University baseball program. For more information or to register, visit valpo-baseball-golf-outing.eventlify.com/.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. today and Sept. 13. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US 6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin Sept. 25. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.

Running

PNW Pride Stride 5K free to runners: Purdue University Northwest’s Pride Stride 5K run/walk returns at 5 p.m. Friday at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421. Registrants on the 3.1-mile course wear white T-shirts and are doused with colored powder at the start and during the run/walk. Registration, free and open to the public, can be completed at pnw.edu/pride-stride. Check-in and activities begin at 4 p.m. with the race at 5. Registration helps secure a T-shirt while supplies last, and confirms participation in the 5K, post-event food, games and entertainment.

Fun Run to benefit Girls on the Run NWI: Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana, in conjunction with Fuzzyline Brewing Co. and the Illiana Beer Rackers Union homebrew club, will hold a Fun Run at 6 p.m. Sept. 15, at Fuzzyline, 2712 Condit St., Highland. The all-ages event consists of a 3-mile fun run/walk or a 1-mile run/walk. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The event will benefit Girls on the Run NWI, a 15-year-old nonprofit organization that offers activity-based programs that inspire girls of NWI to build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. Registration is $10 and available online at https://www.pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTR-NWI-Fuzzyline-Fun-Run?sid=92b04baf147e46119d51b62d62977ff3