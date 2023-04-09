Dodgeball

Charity Dodgeball Tournament April 30: The Crown Point Firefighters Association will have a First Responders Dodgeball Tournament April 30 with proceeds benefiting the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation. The event begins 4 p.m. at the SpartaDome, 1355 E. North St., Crown Point, and will have a silent auction, beer garden, food vendor, vendors, raffles and a DJ. General admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. To register a team, contact mreed@crownpoint.in.gov.

Fishing

Fishing Derby at the Hammond Marina April 22: The city of Hammond will hold a free fishing derby from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. For more information, call (219) 659-7678. The event is subject to all fishing and games laws of the IDNR/

Volleyball

East Chicago Invasion Volleyball League forming: The East Chicago Parks and Recreation Department presents Invasion Volleyball League for children in grades 1-6. Cost is $25 for residents, $35 for non-residents. Practice starts April 3. Register online at eastchicago.com/394/Applications-Documents. For more information, contact the parks main office at (219) 391-8474.