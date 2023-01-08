Upcoming events: Gary Old Timers banquet Wednesday, Jan. 11

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth spring/summer baseball league online registration is open: CPBR is offering early spring/summer baseball online registration at a reduced price for a limited time for the month of January. The league accepts players from all of Northwest Indiana. The fall league age groups are 13-15 and 16-18. As long as you were born in the year 2004 or after you will be eligible. Register at www.crownpointbaberuth.org. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 8: The Crown Point Parks Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 7:15 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West, St., Crown Point. The league is open to adults 19 years and older and games will be played Sunday through Saturday starting in May at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point.

Golf

“Tee Time on Your Time” winter golf league starts January: Crown Point Parks Department has announced their coed indoor golf simulators “Tee Time on Your Own Time” winter league starting in January 2023. All golf matches will be played during the months of January, February and March. Players have the flexibility to pick their "Tee Time on Your Time” between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, at Net Par, 1005 Millennium Dr., Crown Point. Registration will be held throughout the three months of January, February and March to give players an opportunity to play their 10 rounds of golf on their own time. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

2,000 volunteers needed for 2023 BMW Championship: The 2023 BMW Championship returns to Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields Aug. 15-20, 2023. With 2,000 spots to fill at the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, now is the chance for local golf fans to sign up and be part of history. Volunteers at least 18 years old and committed to working at least three shifts during tournament week will perform key tasks inside and outside the ropes. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19 at bmwchampionship.com/volunteers.

Hockey

Hockey referees needed: Crown Point Parks Department is looking for adult ice hockey referees for their league starting Tuesday. All games are held at Bulldog Park, Crown Point. If interested, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Softball

Softball pitching clinic in Hobart Jan. 29: “How to get batters out” coach/player pitching clinic with coach Gil Arzola will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29, at 3300 Indiana St., Hobart. All aspects of teaching pitching is the focus of the clinic. Cost is $55 per participant/$75 with coach/player together. Pre-registration is required. Mail contact information along with fee to: Gil Arzola, 212 David Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. For more information, call (219) 309-3662.Sports Banquet

Sports Banquet

Gary Old Timers banquet Wednesday: The 76th annual Gary Old Timers banquet will be held Wednesday at Avalon Manor, Merrillville. The honoree this year is longtime West Side football, track and wrestling coach Gene Johnson. The event will be emceed by Jeff Blanzy, currently a sportscaster from NBC 5 in Chicago, and will feature former Notre Dame and Chicago baseball star Jeff Samardzija. This year’s banquet will also feature Rocky LaPorte and his clean, blue-collar style of comedy. Cost, which includes dinner, is $45 per person; $450 per table of 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, email a.maletta@comcast.net.

Roller Derby

South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting: On Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held from 7-9 p.m. at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 US-6, Portage. No equipment or experience required! Those interested in participating can register online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or by emailing SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com