Upcoming events: Gary Old Timers to honor Gene Johnson

Sports Banquet

Gary Old Timers banquet Jan. 11: The 76th annual Gary Old Timers banquet will be held Jan. 11, 2023 at Avalon Manor, Merrillville. The honoree this year is longtime West Side football, track and wrestling coach Gene Johnson. The event will be emceed by Jeff Blanzy, currently a sportscaster from NBC 5 in Chicago, and will feature former Notre Dame and Chicago baseball star Jeff Samardzija. This year’s banquet will also feature Rocky LaPorte and his clean, blue-collar style of comedy. Cost, which includes dinner, is $45 per person; $450 per table of 10. For more information and to purchase tickets, email a.maletta@comcast.net.

Hockey

Hockey instructors and referees needed: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls ages 5-18. All instructional sessions run Mondays (5:30-7 p.m.) and Wednesdays (6:30-8 p.m.), Dec. 5 through Feb. 25, 2023. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 5, 2023. If interested, contact John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Youth hockey instructional program on tap: Crown Point’s Parks Dept. is holding a youth developmental hockey instructional program starting Dec. 5 at Bulldog Park. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, instruction will focus on skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and hockey fundamentals. Instruction will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Games will be played Saturday mornings, starting Jan. 7, 2023. Cost is $280 per participant and covers 20 or more instructional sessions, and a game jersey. Deadline to register is Dec. 2. For information, contact the Parks Dept. at (219) 661-2272 or John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.

Adult league forming in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is forming a hockey league for adults 18 and over with games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from Jan. 3 to Feb. 25, 2023. Overflow games will be on Saturday mornings, Monday and Thursday evenings. Teams will play eight games plus a tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey. Games will be at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Dec. 2. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.