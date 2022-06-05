Upcoming events: Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce Spring Swing golf outing June 17

Sports Camps

Bishop Noll summer sports camps: Bishop Noll’s athletic department is offering summer sports camps for kids in June. Sessions will include softball (Wednesday to Friday), boys basketball (June 20-22), girls basketball (June 20-22), co-ed soccer (June 15-17) and wrestling (June 27-29). Camps cost $50 each or choose three for $125. Thanks to a grant from Foundations of East Chicago, any East Chicago resident may attend Bishop Noll summer camps at no cost. Registration forms for East Chicago residents can be accessed at each of the camp websites. For more information, call Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond, at (219) 932-9058 or visit https://BNIsummersports.givesmart.com.

Basketball

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camps: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team has announced dates for its 2022 summer camps. The program will hold a mini camp for ages 5-7 from June 20-23. In addition, Basketball School for ages 8-14 will take place June 20-23. The Basketball Academy for ages 8-14 is slated for July 25-28. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual golf outing: Registration is open for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing July 18 at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets can be purchased online at bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. Registration is open through July 13. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005.

39th annual Spring Swing golf outing: The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 39th annual Spring Swing golf outing June 17 at River Point Country Club, 6700 Country Club Road, Hobart. The Chamber outing, sponsored by Porter Regional Hospital, is open to Portage Chamber members, as well as the public. Cost is $145/person $550/foursome. Cost includes green fees, golf carts, practice balls on the driving range, continental breakfast, lunch, three drink tickets and dinner. For more information visit www.portageinchamber.com. To register, email info@portageinchamber.com, or call (219) 762-3300.

Indoor Golf

Crown Point PACE Department indoor summer golf league: The Crown Point PACE Department is offering a “Tee Time on your Time” summer golf league in partnership with Net Par. The indoor golf league will be held July 1 through Sept. 30 with multiple divisions for ages 6 to 65 and older. All divisions play at Net Par, 1005 Millennium Drive, Suite 101, Crown Point. Play on your own schedule, choosing your days and times. Register by June 29 at www.apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost or more information, call John Stroia at (219) 661-2272 or email, athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.

Running

Registration open for Love Is Love 5K: The fourth annual Love Is Love 5K run/walk will be held June 26 at Bluhm County Park near Westville. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit PFLAG Crown Point Northwest Indiana. Those interested in entering the non-competitive walk or the competitive run can sign up at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56393/love-is-love-5k-runwalk. To volunteer for the event, including staffing PFLAG Crown Point Indiana's information table, contact race organizer Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com and mention PFLAG Crown Point.

