Baseball

Free kids softball/baseball clinic: Greg White's 10th annual baseball and softball clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Riverside Park, 1245 River Drive (at Columbia Avenue), in Hammond. The clinic is free for boys and girls ages 4 and up. Prizes and backpacks will be given away, and lunch will be provided. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call Greg White (219) 801-9121 or email Gregorypw6@gmail.com

Griffith Generals to hold free Kids Camp: The Griffith Generals will host a free kids camp at Griffith High School from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 2. The camp is for kids ages 5-12. Check-in for participants will start at 2 p.m. To register, go to griffithgenerals.com/kids_zone/camp or email info@griffithgenerals.com with any questions. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Griffith Generals announce “Family Sunday” promotion: For every Sunday home game this season, the Griffith Generals will provide up to 200 free tickets for families thanks to a sponsorship from Laborers 41. Visit griffithgenerals.com/family_sundays to get up to six tickets per family. The last Sunday home game this season is July 30 at Griffith High School baseball field. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Golf

Valpo Brown & Gold Golf Outing Aug. 21: The Valparaiso University men’s and women’s Brown & Gold Golf Outing will be held Aug. 21 at Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton. Entries are being accepted at this time and online entries are encouraged. Cost is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $200. All proceeds benefit the Valpo men’s and women’s golf programs. At 11 a.m., registration will begin, the driving range will open and a classic cookout lunch will be available. Play will commence with a noon shotgun start, and an awards presentation will wrap up the day. The five-person “scramble” format will include one current Valpo men’s or women’s golfer. To register, visit valpoathletics.com/mgolf/news/ and click on the golf outing story. For more information, contact head men’s golf coach David Gring at David.Gring@valpo.edu.

Softball

Crown Point Athletics “Back to School” softball registration: Crown Point Athletics is accepting registration for its 2023 Back to School Girls Softball League. The league is for girls ages 3-18. All games are played Monday through Thursday at the Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St. Players can register as an individual or as a team. Players and teams can play up a division in the Back to School League. Register online by Aug. 4 at www.crownpoint.in.gov. For cost and more information, call (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.