Baseball

Griffith Generals to hold free Kids Camps: The Griffith Generals will host free kids camps at Griffith High School from 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 7, July 20 and Aug. 2. The camps are for kids ages 5-12. Check-in for participants will start at 2 p.m. To register, go to griffithgenerals.com/kids_zone/camp or email info@griffithgenerals.com with any questions. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Griffith Generals announce “Family Sunday’s” promotion: For every Sunday home game this season, the Griffith Generals will provide up to 200 free tickets for families thanks to a sponsorship from Laborers 41. Visit griffithgenerals.com/family_sundays to get up to six tickets per family. Sunday home games, held at Griffith High School baseball field, will fall on July 9, July 16, July 23, and July 30. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Generals to host Community Day on July 3: The Griffith Generals will host a community day when they face the Northwest Indiana Oilmen on July 3. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m., and tickets will be at a reduced $4 price. Visit griffithgenerals.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.