Upcoming events: Hammond offers free ice time to residents in June

Valpo University Softball Elite Prospect Camp Aug. 14: The VU softball program will be hosting its Elite Prospect Camp from 12:30-5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Valpo Softball Complex. The camp is designed for experienced players with the desire to compete at the collegiate level. The camp is open to the first 60 registrants, ages seventh grade and above. Cost is $125 and registration is available online at ValpoSoftballClinics.com . Any questions about the camp can be directed to assistant coach Mario Hernandez at Mario.Hernandez1@valpo.edu .

Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run July 10: The Hammond Parks & Recreation invites walkers and runners of all ages to compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run leading up to the 17th annual Festival of the Lakes. The Gold Cup walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Pavilion July 10. Registration begins 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Early registration is $20 on or before July 2, and $25 after until race day. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. Entries are also being accepted on temporuntiming.com via runsignup.com. Parking for the race will be in the Wolf Lake Pavilion lot off Calumet Avenue. For more information, call (219) 853-7667.