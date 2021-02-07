Upcoming events: Hammond Optimist baseball/softball signup dates announced for February

Baseball/Softball
Hammond Optimist baseball/softball signup dates announced for February: Hammond Optimist baseball and softball sign-ups will be held Feb 13, noon-2 p.m.; Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 20, noon-2 p.m. at Hammond Optimist Park baseball press box, 1245 North River Drive, Hammond. The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 to 18 years old. For more information, contact Jorge Perez at (219) 577-2437 or email jorgeperez76@icloud.com.
Hessville Little League registration begins Feb. 1: Registration dates for the 2021 Hessville Little League baseball/softball season are Feb. 12, 4-6 p.m.; Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m.; Feb. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and March 6, noon-3 p.m. at the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive, Hammond. Fees are $80 per child (tee ball); $120 per child (baseball/softball, all levels); and $280 maximum per immediate household members with proof of residency required. Payment plans are available. The league is open to boys ages 4-12, and girls ages 4-16. Both boys and girls must be age 4 by Aug. 31, 2021 to be eligible for tee-ball. Children new to the league are required to present original birth certificate at the time of registration. League boundaries are all of Hammond’s city limits and the town of Griffith. Softball includes part of Gary. Other areas may be eligible -- including Munster and Highland. Face masks are mandatory at sign-ups and all Little League activities. For more information, call Roger Brock, president, 219-670-0011; Dawn Tomich, player agent, 219-670-6463; or Barb Garza, treasurer 219-688-3786.
Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at (219) 682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Munster Babe Ruth registration underway: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the 2021 season will run through March 15 and is available online at WWW.MUNSTERBABERUTH.ORG. Age divisions are 13-15 and 16-18. The league is open to players from Munster, as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
Crown Point Parks to hold adult baseball managers meeting: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. Games will be played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information, contact the Crown Point Parks Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 Age Division, 25-plus Age Division, and 38-plus Age Division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football registration: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs and Region Youth Football are having sign-ups for "Friday Night Flag Football" this spring and for fall football. Spring Flag Football will take place from late March through early May and include seven games. All games will be played on the turf fields at the Junior Bulldog Complex in Crown Point. Visit cpjrbulldogs.com and click on "League Info" for more information.
