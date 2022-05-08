Upcoming events: Hammond Sports Hall of Fame 2022 induction dinner tickets on sale

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame 2022 induction dinner tickets on sale: Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner Thursday at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond. Tickets are available in advance for $25 each, or a table of eight seats for $200. Individual tickets also can be purchased at House of Pizza (Hammond), Rich’s Barber Shop (Hammond) and Cheers (Munster). Any remaining tickets will go on sale induction night at the door for $35 each. The program for the 36th annual event begin 5 p.m. with a social time, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the induction program at 7:30 p.m. Visit hammondsportshalloffame.com for a list of this year's inductees. For more information, contact the Civic Center at (219) 853-7706.

Baseball

Newly-formed South Shore Adult Baseball League seeks players: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) has merged with the Hoosier Baseball League (HBL) to form the new South Shore Adult Baseball League (SSABL). The SSABL is looking for individual players to be put on the league free-agent list to help finalize rosters within two age divisions: 22+ division and the 38+ division. For more info, send an email to league president, Jeramy Ortiz, at NWINABAbaseball@gmail.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth 2022 spring/summer registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth has sign-ups online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The 13- to 15-year-old division will accept players from all of Northwest Indiana and 16-18 division will take players from Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and LaPorte counties. Any player born in 2003 or after is eligible for the 16-18 programs. For more information, contact John Pearson by texting (219) 682-4351.

Basketball

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camps: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team has announced dates for its 2022 summer camps. The program will hold a mini camp for ages 5-7 from June 20-23. In addition, Basketball School for ages 8-14 will take place June 20-23. The Basketball Academy for ages 8-14 is slated for July 25-28. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

Ice Skating

Open skate nights At Midwest Training Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center is hosting open skate nights. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.

Soccer

Valparaiso University to host Nike Soccer Camp: The Valpo soccer program will host a Nike Soccer Camp June 6-10 on Brown Field. Open to girls and boys ages 8-13, the camp will focus on player development. Players will work on mastering the proper fundamentals, techniques and advancing their overall skills and knowledge of the game. Half-day camp and full-day camp slots are available. For more information, or to register, visit https://bit.ly/ValpoNikeSoccerCamp.

Soccer camp in Valparaiso June 6-10: Open to boys and girls in grades 1-8, the camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 at Westside Park. Camp brochures available at Blythe’s Sport Shop, 2810 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. For more information, call camp director Danny P. Jeftich at (219) 242-3770.

Running

Registration open for Love Is Love 5K: The fourth annual Love Is Love 5K run/walk will be held June 26 at Bluhm County Park near Westville. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit PFLAG Crown Point Northwest Indiana. Those interested in entering the non-competitive walk or the competitive run can sign up at: https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56393/love-is-love-5k-runwalk. To volunteer for the event, including staffing PFLAG Crown Point Indiana's information table, contact race organizer Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com and mention PFLAG Crown Point.

Volleyball

Crown Point PACE Department summer sand volleyball league begins June 6: The middle school/high school Fun in the Sun league will feature two divisions, including a 2x2 and a 4x4 division. The summer co-ed league will run June 6-July 28, with matches from 5-9 p.m. Mondays or Thursdays. Both divisions will consist of a minimum of eight matches and a tournament competition. All matches are played outdoors at Sauerman Woods Park, 1000 E. South St., Crown Point, on the sand volleyball courts. Register online by May 25 at www.apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint. For cost, or more information, call athletics superintendent John Stroia at (219) 661-2272, or email athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.

Crown Point PACE Department adult summer sand volleyball league: The adult co-ed and women’s sand volleyball league will begin May 31. This year, the "Fun in the Sun" league will feature co-ed and women's 6x6 divisions and a 4x4 coed division from 6-9 p.m. and consist of a minimum of nine matches and tournament competition with a maximum 16 teams per night. All matches are played outdoors at Sauerman Woods Park on the sand volleyball courts, 1000 E. South St., Crown Point. Cost is $40 for Crown Point residents; $50 for non-residents. Sign up online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/crownpoint by May 25. For start dates and league schedules, or for more information, call athletics superintendent John Stroia at (219) 661-2272, or email athletics@crownpoint.in.gov.



