Baseball

Northern League seeking broadcasting interns: The Northern League, based in the Northwest Indiana area, is seeking broadcasting and media relations interns for the 2023 summer season. The internship begins in mid- to late May and runs through early to mid-August. The internship program offers hands-on experience and the opportunity to hone one’s skills in all aspects of broadcasting and media relations. The internship is available for college credit and college students pursuing a career in broadcasting or a related field are encouraged to apply. Interns also receive a summer stipend. Several positions are available for the 2023 summer season. For more information, contact Northern League Director of Communications Brandon Vickrey at brandon@nwioilmen.com.

Crown Point Babe Ruth spring/summer baseball league online registration is open: Online registration continues for the CPBR early spring/summer baseball season. The league accepts players from all of Northwest Indiana. Age groups are 13-15 and 16-18 -- as long as you were born in the year 2004 or after you will be eligible. Register at www.crownpointbaberuth.org. For more information, text John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or email jpearson@baberuthleague.org.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs spring flag and fall tackle signups: Crown Point Junior Bulldogs have open sign-ups for spring flag football and for the league's 71st fall season. The league is open to all communities. Flag football games will be played Friday nights starting April 14. The season includes seven games with the championship games May 26. Registration is also open for the fall tackle season. There are three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds) and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register or for more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com.

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame

Hammond Sports Hall of Fame 2023 induction dinner tickets on sale: Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner Tuesday at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond. The Hammond Sports Hall of Fame will also present its 32nd annual Anderson-Peterson Family Distinguished Athlete Award to two 2022 high school graduates of Hammond schools who depict athletic achievement, academic excellence, dedication, citizenship, and school and community service. Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 each, or a table of eight seats for $200 at the Civic Center. Individual tickets also are on sale at Rich’s Barber Shop (Hammond) and Cheers (Munster). Any remaining tickets will go on sale induction night at the door for $35. The event begins 5 p.m. with a social time, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the induction program at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Civic Center at (219) 853-6378

Soccer

NWI Women’s Soccer League seeking players/teams: NWIWSL Women’s 30 and over soccer league is looking for players and teams for the Spring season. Limited spots for players aged 21-29. Registration will take place in March and games start in mid-April. For more information, email nwiwsl@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/NWIWSL/