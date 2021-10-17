Upcoming events: Hammond Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations through Friday

Basketball
Munster Youth Basketball sign-ups through Thursday: Online registration for the Munster Youth Basketball program is underway. Open to Munster school children in grades K-12, the 10-game season begins Dec. 5, and ends with an elimination tournament in March. Games will be played Sundays at the Munster High School fieldhouse. To register, visit munsteryouthbasketball.org. Fill out the form and pay by credit card to record registration. This is mandatory to actually record the registration. Repeat for each sibling playing. Players must be a resident or attend a school in Munster. Deadline to register is Thursday.
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting this week to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays Dec. 6 through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Crown Point hockey instructional program: Start date for the Crown Point Parks Department developmental hockey instruction program is Dec. 6. Open to boys and girls ages 5-18, participants will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling, and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, with games played Saturday mornings starting Jan. 8, between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Each player will receive 20+ practice sessions of hockey instruction, 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost, or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Running
LCEF 5K Walk & Run slated for Nov. 6: Join the Lake Central Education Foundation and the LC school community for a 5K run/walk 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at Lake Central High School. This year’s theme is “You Can be a Hero!” and all are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero gear. There will be a live DJ and giveaways. This event will also honor the late Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD, a Lake Central graduate, with each participant receiving a “Dayna Less Memorial Pin”. Participants are asked to wear the pin during the race as a sign of strength and courage in memory of Less. Cost is $35. Register in advance at runsignup.com/lcef5k or 7 a.m. the day of the race.
Hammond Sports Hall of Fame
Hammond Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations: Friday is the deadline to nominate candidates for 2022 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction. To be considered, candidates must be nominated on an official Hammond Sports Hall of Fame nomination form, which should be submitted to the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame c/o the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, IN, 46320-2358 by the deadline date. Nomination forms and selection criteria available online at www.hammondsportshalloffame.com/nominationform.htm. Forms should be completed as accurately and thoroughly as possible and mailed or dropped off at the above address.
College Basketball
Valpo ticket plans on sale: Valparaiso University season basketball tickets and mini ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale. Men’s courtside season tickets are available for $605, chairbacks for $458 and bleachers for $203. Discounted prices are available for faculty, staff and recent (past five years) alumni. Women’s basketball season tickets, with general admission seating, are available for $50. Men’s basketball mini ticket packages, offering discounted prices, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Fans can pick the number of tickets and games that make up the package. Individual game tickets for men’s and women’s basketball go on sale Oct. 25. Women’s tickets are available for $10 with groups of 10 or more $5 apiece and children 10 and under free. The women’s game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 8 will be a premium game with tickets available for $20 and groups of 10 or more priced at $10 each. Men’s basketball single-game chairbacks will be available for $27 apiece and bleachers at $12 each. Discounted tickets are offered for games on Oct. 30 and Dec. 7. Premium games, with $30 chairbacks and $15 bleachers, will be Feb. 5 vs. Indiana State and Feb. 16 vs. Loyola. For complete ticket information or to purchase tickets, call the VU ticket office at (219) 464-5233 or visit www.valpoathletics.com/tickets.