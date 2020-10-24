Upcoming events: Hammond Sports Hall of Fame taking nominations

Hall of Fame
Hammond Hall taking nominations: Nov. 5 is the deadline to nominate candidates for 2021 Hammond Sports Hall of Fame induction. To be considered, candidates must be nominated on an official Hammond Sports Hall of Fame nomination form, which should be submitted to the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame c/o the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, IN 46320-2358 by Nov. 5. Nomination forms are available online at www.hammondsportshalloffame.com/nominationform.htm and should be completed as comprehensively as possible and mailed or dropped off at the above address.
To be considered for induction, nominees must satisfy the following criteria:
• Consideration is given to former athletes, coaches, referees/officials/umpires, media members, and boosters/supporters/volunteers who have made noteworthy contributions to Hammond’s sports heritage.
• Athletes must be at least five years removed from competing, must have lived in Hammond and attended a Hammond high school.
• Coaches and referees/umpires/officials must have concluded their sports careers, lived in Hammond, attended a Hammond school, or coached in Hammond.
• All nominees must demonstrate exemplary citizenship.
The date of the 2021 induction is pending.
Running
Turkey Toss Run at Hawthorne Park: The Turkey Toss run will be held Nov. 29 at Hawthorne Park Community Center in Porter. The course is paved streets and bike trails with participants running 2 miles and returning on the same route. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Town of Porter Parks Department. This race will feature "Turkey Bowling" using a 4-pound frozen turkey. Six raffle winners will get a chance to bowl to win prizes. One raffle ticket will be in your goodie bag and extra tickets can be purchased for $1. You have two shots to knock down all the plastic bowling pins. If you obtain a strike or spare you win. Runners will received one-size-fit-all hats and gloves. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2020/27496/turkey-toss-4-miler.
Baseball
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: Prospective players and/or full teams looking to play in the 2021 Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Associtation can email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com. Champions for the 2020 season were: Riverdogs (19+ Age Division); Twins (25+ Age Division); and Cubs (38+ Age Division).
Basketball
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers league: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held Mondays for eight weeks starting Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main Street, in Crown Point. For more information, verify residency, or to register, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey
Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format. Participates from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The 11-week developmental instruction program will have instruction 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays Nov. 30 through Feb. 24, 2021 and games will be played Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., Dec. 5 through Feb. 27, 2021. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Cost is $280. For more information, contact Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
