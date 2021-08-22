Upcoming events: Highland Fall softball registration deadline is Aug. 31

Baseball
Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11: The Valpo Baseball Players Association will hold the 26th annual Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11. Check-in is at noon prior to 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Included in the price per golfer is lunch, three drink tickets, valet service for golf bags upon arrival, driving range, use of clubhouse, locker room, personalized scorecards, team scoring on event scoreboard at the end of the round, personalized golf cart signs, golf, cart and on-course contests. Price also includes Players Association membership for former Valpo Baseball team members for the 2021–2022 academic year. Cost to register is $165 per golfer. To register online, visit https://valpo-baseball-golf-outing-21.eventlify.com/. For more information, contact Golf Outing Chairman Michael Arensdorff at michael.arensdorff@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth fall ball on-line registration: CPBR on-line registration continues and is open to players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois. League age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. Players born in 2003 or later are eligible. To register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or for more information, contact John Pearson at (219) 682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net
Cycling
Volunteers needed for NICA youth mountain bike race next weekend: The Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League is seeking volunteers to help with its first race Saturday and Sunday at Stoney Run County Park. Over 200 children in grades 6-12 will be racing. National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) is an American nonprofit organization that promotes high school mountain biking programs in the United States. To volunteer, visit https://signup.com/go/FrCUYjH.
Football
Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8), Middles (9-10), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890.
Hiking
Diana of the Dunes Dare Sunset hikes: Dare to be like Diana of the Dunes and hike over 250 steps along a one-mile trail at West Beach to end at the shoreline and watch the sunset with park rangers. The series of weekly hikes ends Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; meet a ranger at the Diana Dunes Dare trail head at West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. This one-hour hike will challenge you physically and entertain you with stories about the real Diana of the Dunes. For more information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call the program information line at (219) 395-1824 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/indu or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
Softball
Highland Fall softball registration is open: The Highland Parks and Recreation is currently registering fall softball teams. The season runs Sept. 12 through early November. The season will be a 14-game round-robin format. Fridays will be used for rainouts and Saturdays if needed. HPRD reserves right to place teams in proper division. Men’s teams offered on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday doubleheaders and Tuesday/Thursday. Co-rec teams play Monday and Wednesday doubleheaders. Team fee is $560 with $280 due at registration. Cash prizes awarded. Register online at www.highlandparks.org by Aug. 31. For more information, call (219) 838-0114.
Portage Junior Miss Softball golf outing Saturday: The second annual PJM golf outing will be held 9 a.m. Saturday at Duck Creek Golf Course, 638 N 700 W, Hobart. Cost is $340 a foursome; $85 per person and includes 18 holes, food, drinks and prizes. Hole sponsorships are available. All donations help support Portage Jr. Miss Softball. To register or sponsor a hole, visit portagejrrmiss.com.
Portage Junior Miss Softball fall ball: Online registration has started for PJM fall ball. The league is accepting the following age groups for travel teams and rec league teams: 6u, 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16u/18u (combined). Also available are individual signups for 4-6 years old; and co-ed 6u division. If any other age divisions are looking to be placed on a team (as there is no individual signups for 8u and above), email portagejrmiss@gmail.com and your information will be forwarded to coaches who are looking for players (not a guarantee). Games will be played Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3. These will be doubleheader games (not for 6u). A single-elimination tournament will be held Oct. 23-24. For cost, more information or to register, visit portagejrmiss.com.
