Upcoming events: Highland Fall softball registration deadline is Aug. 31

Cycling

Volunteers needed for NICA youth mountain bike race next weekend: The Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League is seeking volunteers to help with its first race Saturday and Sunday at Stoney Run County Park. Over 200 children in grades 6-12 will be racing. National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) is an American nonprofit organization that promotes high school mountain biking programs in the United States. To volunteer, visit https://signup.com/go/FrCUYjH.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs sign-ups: The youth football program is open to children of all communities. This season there will be flag football for 5- and 6-year-olds with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8), Middles (9-10), Bigs (11- to 13-year-olds in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, visit cpjrbulldogs.com. To sign up, go to https://crownpointjrbulldogsfootball.sportngin.com/register/form/615371890.

Hiking