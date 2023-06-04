Baseball

Highland H.S. baseball camp starts today: The Highland High School baseball program will have its annual summer camp from 2-3:30 p.m. today, June 7-8 at the high school, 9135 Erie St., Highland. Cost is $40. Cash or checks payable to Highland High School accepted. Register at https://forms.gle/cSfb3fkTaE48kmAT7

Griffith Generals to hold free Kids Camps: The Griffith Generals will host free kids camps at Griffith High School starting June 6. The camps are for kids ages 5-12 and will be hosted on seven dates through the first week of August. Check-in for participants will start at 2 p.m., and the camps will go from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on June 6, June 12, June 22, June 30, July 7, July 20, and Aug. To register, go to griffithgenerals.com/kids_zone/camp or email info@griffithgenerals.com with any questions. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Griffith Generals announce “Family Sunday’s” promotion: For every Sunday home game this season, the Griffith Generals will provide up to 200 free tickets for families thanks to a sponsorship from Laborers 41. Visit griffithgenerals.com/family_sundays to get up to six tickets per family. Sunday home games, held at Griffith High School baseball field, will fall on June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, and July 30. The Griffith Generals are part of the Northern League, which is entering its 14th season of aiding pre-professional athletes in their baseball development.

Golf

The Slicer Athletic Booster Club golf outing June 9: LaPorte High School’s Slicer Athletic Booster Club annual golf outing is slated for June 9 at Beechwood Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $125/golfer, $500/team. A breakfast sandwich will be provided at registration; lunch after golf. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds from this event will help offset costs of: All patches for student-athlete’s jackets (letters, numbers, chevrons, achievement patches), Hubner Hall of Fame (plaques, pictures, etc.). Deadline to register June 2. To register, sponsor a hole, or more information, contact the school’s athletic office or Ed Gilliland at egilliland4@gmail.com.

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Running

Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk June 18: The Love Is Love 5k Run/Walk will be held 8 a.m. June 18 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. The 5k run/walk will be on the pavement bike trail across the street from the shelter located in the park. Parts of the proceeds benefits LGBTQ+ Outreach of Porter County. For cost or to sign up, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/67411/love-is-love-5k-runwalk