Upcoming events: Hobart softball clinic July 18 features college coaches

Sports Camps

Purdue Northwest summer athletic camps: PNW Athletics is offering camps for volleyball (July 18-20 junior high), softball (July 20), E-sports (July 25-29), basketball (Aug. 7-9) and soccer (Aug. 8). For details and registration, visit PNWathletics.com/camps. All camps are hosted on PNW’s Hammond campus.

RedHawks summer volleyball, basketball camps: Indiana University Northwest will host volleyball and basketball camps in July. Each camp will meet three days, Monday through Wednesday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Savannah Gymnasium on the IUN campus. Each camp is $50 per child, with a $10 discount for each additional child from the same family attending the same camp. All campers will receive a RedHawks T-shirt. A certified athletic trainer will be on hand for each camp. The camps are basketball: July 18-20 (boys and girls ages 7-12) and basketball skills camp: July 25-27 (boys and girls ages 12-17). Space is limited. Registrations and payments are being taken online at www.iunredhawkathletics.com/camps. For more information call (219) 980-6793.

Basketball

Valpo men's basketball hosts Special Needs Camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball program is hosting a free Special Needs Camp from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27, at VU’s Athletics-Recreation Center, 1009 Union Street. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on camp day. Campers will receive a t-shirt, instruction from Coach Matt Lottich’s Valpo staff, be part of a group photo and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Valpo team locker room. A snack and water break will be provided midway through the camp. For more information, email Peter.Funk@valpo.edu.

Valpo men’s basketball to hold summer camp: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team will hold a Basketball Academy camp July 25-28 for children ages 8-14. To register or for more information on Valpo Basketball camps, visit valpobasketballcamps.com.

Fishing

Award-winning fisherman to appear in Dyer: Professional fishing competitor, instructor, broadcaster and author Mike DelVisco will share fishing tips, answer questions, take selfies and sign autographs from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, 2070 Calumet Ave. in Dyer. Guests can register to win a fishing prize package including baits, lures, fishing lines, sunglasses and other items valued at more than $200.

Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs 2022 fall registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 70th tackle football season are now open. The league is open to all communities. There will be flag football for players ages 5-6, with the option for 6-year-olds to play tackle football. There will be three tackle leagues: Littles (ages 6-8), Middles (ages 9-10), Bigs (ages 11-13 in seventh grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are six guaranteed games with all games and practices at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. To register, or for more information visit cpjrbulldogs.com.

East Chicago Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set: The East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. Tickets may be purchased at Main Sporting Goods, EC Central High School, Club Ki-Yowga, Bishop Noll Institute or the Goodfellows Club. For more information, email William Sojka at eggersknights@comcast.net.

Golf

Bishop Noll annual golf outing: Registration is open through Wednesday for the Bishop Noll Institute golf outing to be held Monday, July 18, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets can be purchased online at bnigolf22.givesmart.com. Fees are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. Guests may attend dinner only for $60. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2012 or later. For more information on sponsorships or registration, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1005.

BNI ball drop features possible $100,000 prize: The second annual Bishop Noll helicopter golf ball drop will take place at noon Monday, July 18, before the start of the annual BNI golf outing. A helicopter will drop 1,500 balls, with the 10 closest to the pin winning cash prizes and becoming eligible for the $100,000 grand prize should the corresponding ball number match a pre-selected number to be unveiled later that evening. Entry in the raffle-like competition is $25 for one ball or $100 for five balls. Information, contest rules and entry forms are available at www.bishopnoll.org/helicopter-ball-drop. Forms and payment for the July 18 event must be received this week at Bishop Noll, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. Indiana gaming regulations prohibit the purchase of raffle tickets (or in this case, golf balls) with a credit card. Indiana gaming license #000575. For information, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org.

Free Junior Golf event at Valparaiso Country Club: Wayne Enterprises’ Junior Golf Championship will be held July 25 at Valparaiso Country Club. The free event is open to boys and girls ages 4-18, and juniors of all abilities are encouraged to participate. Tee times start at noon and the field is limited to the first 72 golfers. Complimentary hot dog, chips, drink for participants and trophies for the winner of each division. Deadline to register is July 18. For more information and age divisions, call (219) 462-3812 (ext. 13), or email GolfShop@ValpoCC.com. An adult must be present with a player for the duration of the round.

Softball

Hobart softball clinic features college coaches: A softball clinic for girls in grades 8-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Hobart softball fields featuring coaches from Goshen College, Calumet College, Indiana Tech and Ancilla College. Coaches will conduct drills in the morning, and players will scrimmage in the afternoon. Cost is $80 per player. To register contact Gil Arzola at garzola212@comcast.net. Space is limited.