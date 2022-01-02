Upcoming events: I Love Coffee 5K at Hawthorne Park Jan. 23

Baseball

NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players: The 35+ aged Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) Tigers are looking for additional players for the upcoming 2022 season. Games will be played throughout Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. For more information email Rich Hassel at r.c.hass@sbcglobal.net .

Baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 9: The Crown Point Parks Department’s adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, at Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. All games are played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, starting in May. For more information contact the Parks Department at (219) 661-6672 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Ice Skating

Open Skate Nights At Midwest Traning Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center opens its doors for local citizens to take a spin on the ice. Open skate nights are for people of all ages and are for fun, or for members that would like to work on their skills outside of practices and games. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.