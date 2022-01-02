Upcoming events: I Love Coffee 5K at Hawthorne Park Jan. 23

Baseball
NWINABA Tigers looking for additional players: The 35+ aged Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association (NWINABA) Tigers are looking for additional players for the upcoming 2022 season. Games will be played throughout Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. For more information email Rich Hassel at r.c.hass@sbcglobal.net.
Baseball managers organizational meeting Feb. 9: The Crown Point Parks Department’s adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, at Crown Point Parks and Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. All games are played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, starting in May. For more information contact the Parks Department at (219) 661-6672 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Ice Skating
Open Skate Nights At Midwest Traning Center: The Midwest Training and Ice Center opens its doors for local citizens to take a spin on the ice. Open skate nights are for people of all ages and are for fun, or for members that would like to work on their skills outside of practices and games. Open skate and open gym events require pre-registration at the Midwest Training Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer; or register online at www.midwesttraingandice.com. Skate rental is $4 and this price is separate from the non-member admission. For more information about game dates and times visit www.midwesttrainingandice.com.
Basketball
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Winter league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth winter basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting this week to Jan. 10. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Roller Derby
South Shore Roller Derby recruiting new members: Watch a roller derby practice, speak with league members and learn about the sport of roller derby from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. South Shore Roller Derby is recruiting skaters, referees and non-skating officials. These free recruitment events will be held at NEO New Vistas High School Sportsplex, 5201 U.S. 6, Portage. No equipment or experience required. New skater programming will begin the week of Feb. 13. To register visit online at SouthShoreRollerDerby.org, or by email SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com. To find out more about becoming a South Shore Roller Derby member and to stay up to date on league happenings, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org or follow SSRD on Facebook and Instagram.
Softball
Crown Point girls spring-summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced its girls spring-summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take place at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 S.West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. Registration dates and times are from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Running
I Love Coffee 5K at Hawthorne Park Jan. 23: Hawthorne Park Community Center, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter, will be used for signups, packet pick up, post-race food and award ceremony. A raffle which includes Deathwish Coffee items will be held, and entry fee includes five raffle tickets, coffee mug and coffee baseball cap. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/54618/i-love-coffee-5k-road-run. For more information, contact race director Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com