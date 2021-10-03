Upcoming events: Lake Central Education Foundation 5K walk/ run slated for Nov. 6

Basketball

Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov .

Running

LCEF 5K Walk & Run slated for Nov. 6: Join the Lake Central Education Foundation and the LC school community for a 5K run/walk 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at Lake Central High School. This year’s theme is “You Can be a Hero!” and all are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero gear. There will be a live DJ and giveaways. This event will also honor the late Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD, a Lake Central graduate, with each participant receiving a “Dayna Less Memorial Pin”. Participants are asked to wear the pin during the race as a sign of strength and courage in memory of Less. Cost is $35. Register in advance at runsignup.com/lcef5k or 7 a.m. the day of the race.