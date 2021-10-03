Upcoming events: Lake Central Education Foundation 5K walk/ run slated for Nov. 6

Basketball
Sign-ups underway for Little Dribblers Autumn league: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks Department Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth autumn basketball program. Sessions for boys and girls grades 1-3 will be held Mondays, and pre-school and kindergarten sessions will be held Fridays for eight weeks starting Oct. 22 to Dec. 17. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Medicine, Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-residents. For more information, verify residency or to register, call John Stroia (219) 661-2272, or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Running
LCEF 5K Walk & Run slated for Nov. 6: Join the Lake Central Education Foundation and the LC school community for a 5K run/walk 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at Lake Central High School. This year’s theme is “You Can be a Hero!” and all are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero gear. There will be a live DJ and giveaways. This event will also honor the late Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD, a Lake Central graduate, with each participant receiving a “Dayna Less Memorial Pin”. Participants are asked to wear the pin during the race as a sign of strength and courage in memory of Less. Cost is $35. Register in advance at runsignup.com/lcef5k or 7 a.m. the day of the race.
Register to join PNW’s Pride Stride 5K color run/walk: One of Purdue University Northwest’s top campus traditions, the Pride Stride 5K color run/walk, makes a highly anticipated in-person return after going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to participate in the Thursday event, which features an approximately 3.1-mile course at PNW’s Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421. Registration information can be found at pnw.edu/pride-stride. Check-in on race day starts at 4:30 p.m. and the race begins at 5:15 p.m. Participants can also grab food and earn giveaways during the event, which lasts until 7 p.m. Weather-permitting, a casual after-party and bonfire is also scheduled for the evening. In case of inclement weather, the makeup date is Oct. 14.
Softball
Adult slow pitch softball umpires needed: Highland Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires ages 18 and older for adult slow-pitch softball leagues. For more information, call Laurie at (219) 838-0114.
Volleyball
Velocity 219 VBC 2021-22 tryouts Oct. 17: The Hammond Parks Department announced tryouts for the 2021-22 Velocity 219 Volleyball Club will be held Oct. 17 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. Tryout times are: 1-3 p.m. for ages 10U to 14U; and 3-5 p.m. for ages 15U to 18U. Register online at www.hammondsportsplex.com and there is a $15 tryout fee. Velocity 219 VBC is an affordable program with practices held at the Hammond Sportsplex. Some travel will be included. For cost or more information visit www.hammondsportsplex.com, call Brian at (219) 853-7673 or email ermingerb@gohammond.com.
Crown Point Parks Department to offer two adult leagues: Crown Point Parks Department will have two co-ed and women's "Friday Night Happy Hour" adult volleyball leagues. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main Street, Crown Point. One league will play Tuesdays, and the other on Fridays. Tuesday’s league runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, with matches played upstairs on the Full Spectrum Courts. Friday's division will run Oct. 8 to Dec. 10 with matches played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts. Team entry fee for residents is $325; $400 for non-residents. For more information, to verify residency, or to register, contact the parks department at 219-775-6977, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
