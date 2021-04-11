Upcoming events: Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15

Baseball
National Babe Ruth Baseball umpire/coaches clinic April 18: Learn to make "the call" at the state umpiring clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Field(s), 851 Center Ross Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become recertified, but do not have to take the test. Cost of the clinic alone is $40 (which includes lunch), plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. RSVP by email to jpearson84@comcast.net. For more information, text John Pearson at 219-682-4351.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration continues: Openings remain for 13-18-year-old baseball players from the area. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 age division, 25-plus age division, and 38-plus age division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Little Dribblers Spring basketball: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department Little Dribblers preschool to eighth grade youth spring basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions are eight weeks starting April 13 to June 3. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute in their Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Boys and girls preschool to kindergarten will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and boys and girls in grades 1-8 will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2271 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Fishing
Hammond Marina Fishing Derby set for April 17: The 23rd annual fishing derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 17 (no rain date) at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. No boats are allowed, and anglers can use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. This derby is subject to all IDNR fishing and game laws, so have your license and stamp. To obtain a fishing license, visit http://www.wildlife.in.gov or visit Cabela’s in Hammond. For more information, contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.
Football
Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15: NFL and former Western Illinois University wide receiver Lance Lenoir (Crete-Monee grad) and the BamFam Foundation will hold the Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 in Crete. Youth in grades 3-12 will learn and discover the role of sports in increasing community awareness. Youth will receive a camp T-shirt, shorts and mask. BamFam Foundation promotes education, health, and community service to at-risk youths and their families through sports-related events and activities. To register and learn official location of camp, visit www.bamfam.org.
