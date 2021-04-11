Upcoming events: Lance Lenoir 2021 Free Camp & Showcase May 15

Basketball

Little Dribblers Spring basketball: Registration is open for the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department Little Dribblers preschool to eighth grade youth spring basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions are eight weeks starting April 13 to June 3. Instruction will be held at Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute in their Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Boys and girls preschool to kindergarten will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and boys and girls in grades 1-8 will play 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2271 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Summer basketball camps: Crown Point Parks & Recreation will hold summer basketball camps for boys and girls ages 4-10. Session I will run June 14-24; and Session II will run July 5-15. Little Dribblers (ages 4-6) will meet 10-11 a.m.; and youth ages 7 (1st to 8th grade) from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Camps will be held at Solon Robinson Park. For cost or more information, call the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov

Fishing

Hammond Marina Fishing Derby set for April 17: The 23rd annual fishing derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 17 (no rain date) at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. No boats are allowed, and anglers can use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. This derby is subject to all IDNR fishing and game laws, so have your license and stamp. To obtain a fishing license, visit http://www.wildlife.in.gov or visit Cabela’s in Hammond. For more information, contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.