Football

Crown Point Junior Bulldogs registration: Sign-ups for the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs' 71st season are now open. The league is open to all communities and has three tackle leagues: Littles (6-8 year olds), Middles (9-10 year olds), and Bigs (11-13 year olds in 7th grade). Anyone can play with a max weight being 250 pounds. There are seven guaranteed games with all games and practices taking place at the Crown Point Junior Bulldogs turf fields. All games are officiated by licensed IHSAA officials. For more information, go to cpjrbulldogs.com.

Golf

The Slicer Athletic Booster Club golf outing June 9: LaPorte High School's Slicer Athletic Booster Club annual golf outing is slated for June 9 at Beechwood Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $125/golfer, $500/team. A breakfast sandwich will be provided at registration; lunch after golf. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds from this event will help offset costs of: All patches for student-athlete’s jackets (letters, numbers, chevrons, achievement patches), Hubner Hall of Fame (plaques, pictures, etc.). Deadline to register June 2. To register, sponsor a hole, or more information, contact the school's athletic office or Ed Gilliland at egilliland4@gmail.com.

Bishop Noll annual outing July 17: The annual Bishop Noll Institute Alumni & Friends golf outing will be held Monday, July 17, at Innsbrook Country Club, Merrillville. Tickets are $200 per golfer or $800 per foursome. Tickets include lunch, golf and cart, drinks on the course, dinners and prizes. A reduced fee of $100 is available for young alums, those who graduated from BNI in 2013 or later. For more information on sponsoring or registering, contact Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or (219) 932-9058, ext. 1520.

Outing to benefit South Shore Roller Derby: On July 10 at the Valparaiso Country Club, South Shore Roller Derby will host its first golf outing fundraiser. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 and a shotgun start at noon. Registration is open through June 26 for teams of four. Fee of $400 per foursome includes green and cart fees, lunch, and two drink tickets. Register online or download the form through SouthShoreRollerDerby.org. For more information, see the website or contact SSRD at SouthShoreRollerDerby@gmail.com.

Soccer

Valparaiso youth camp set for June 5-9: A soccer camp open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily June 5-9 at Westside Park in Valparaiso. For additional information, call camp director Danny P. Jeftich at (219) 242-3770.