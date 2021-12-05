Upcoming events: Learn to make the call at state umpiring clinic Dec. 12

Baseball
Learn to "make the call" at state umpiring clinic Dec. 12: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Crown Point Cal Ripken fields hitting building (Jerry Ross Park). Registration begins at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires may become recertified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify. Cost for 17u certification is $35 plus the cost of the clinic. This certification is for the 2022 season. RSVP by email to revoirs@sbcglobal.net, or register on Facebook @NWIUmpires. For more information, contact Frank Revoir at (708) 906-2463.
Hockey
Hockey instructors and referees needed at Crown Point ice rink: The Crown Point Parks Department is looking for hockey instructors for their developmental and instructional program for boys and girls aged 5-18. All Instructional sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays through Feb. 22, 2022. Hockey referees are needed for the adult hockey league starting Jan. 3, 2022. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department office (219) 661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Softball
Crown Point girls Spring-Summer softball registration begins: Crown Point Parks Department has announced their girls Spring-Summer softball registration dates for ages 3 to 18. Registration will take place at the Crown Point Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. A player's age on Jan. 1, 2022, will determine the playing division. Registration dates and times are from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, 2022; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at (219) 661-2272, or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
