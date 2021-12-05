Upcoming events: Learn to make the call at state umpiring clinic Dec. 12

Baseball

Learn to "make the call" at state umpiring clinic Dec. 12: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Crown Point Cal Ripken fields hitting building (Jerry Ross Park). Registration begins at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book national certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires may become recertified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify. Cost for 17u certification is $35 plus the cost of the clinic. This certification is for the 2022 season. RSVP by email to revoirs@sbcglobal.net, or register on Facebook @NWIUmpires. For more information, contact Frank Revoir at (708) 906-2463.