Baseball
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for 2 full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Morris Elite tryouts July 15-18: Morris Elite Baseball tryout dates for the 2020 championship travel season for both baseball and softball are July 15-18. All tryouts are from 5-8 p.m. at the Munster High School baseball field. July 15 -- 8U, 9U, 10U baseball; July 16 -- 10U, 12U, 14U softball; July 17 -- 11U, 12U, 13U baseball; and July 18 -- 14U, 15U baseball. July 19 will be reserved as a rain/make-up date for all all ages. Tryouts for the 16U and 17U team will be announced soon. Cost is $25. For more information visit morriselitebaseball.com.
Andrean baseball camp: Andrean High School baseball camp will be held 9-11 a.m. July 15-18. Cost is $75. Register at the Andrean baseball field the day of the camp.
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth has begun online registration for league groups ages 12-14 and 15-18. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net.
Triple Crown Valparaiso Boys Travel Ball tryout dates: Triple Crown Valparaiso Boys Travel Ball will hold tryouts from 5:30-8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Valparaiso. Players for 9U and 12U will be held July 15; 11 and 13U Lightning will take place July 16; 14 and 15U will be held July 17; and 10 and 13U Threat will take place July 18. Rain make-up dates are July 22-23. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Cedar Lake Youth fall registration to start July 19: Cedar Lake Youth Baseball's fall ball registration will take place at the CLYB fields. Registration runs from 6-8 p.m. July 19, from noon-2 p.m. July 20, from 6-8 p.m. July 26 and from noon-2 p.m. July 27. The fall season consists of 10 games and the cost is: Majors and Minors $95; Rookies $85; T-Ball $50; Babe Ruth (ages 12, 13 and 14 by April 30), is dependent on hosting league. For details, email playeragent.clyb@gmail.com.
Playmakers tryouts to be held at Highland High School: Playmakers tryouts will be held at Highland High School. Tryouts will run from 5-7:30 p.m.: 10-and-under and 12U (July 22); 13U and 14U (July 23) and 15U and 16U (July 24). Call Backs for all ages will run from 5-7 p.m. July 25. Tryout fee is $20. Evaluations include exit velocity, timed running and arm strength (radar gun). For details, contact Dave Griffin at dgbaseball@comcast.com or 219-922-1107.
Basketball
IU Northwest holding multiple basketball camps: The RedHawks Basketball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 15-17. The camp format is designed for children of all levels and experience. Children are grouped by age and ability to ensure enriching competition. The RedHawks Basketball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 12-17, will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 22-24. This camp provides an in-depth basketball experience emphasizing fundamentals and skill development as campers seek to improve at either the middle school or high school level. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from same family is $50. Each participant will receive a commemorative 2019 RedHawks Camp t-shirt and gift at the end of the week. Registration Link: https://indianauniv.ungerboeck.com/prod/emc00/register.aspx?OrgCode=10&EvtID=9216&AppCode=REG&CC=119042497140. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. For details, call 219-980-6944, email redhawks@iun.edu. Also, visit www.iunredhawksathletics.com.
Valpo Women’s Basketball to Hold Elite Camp: The Valparaiso University women’s basketball program will hold an Elite Camp at the ARC from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 24. The camp is for players entering grades nine through 12. The cost is $75 per camper. This camp features high-intensity teaching and skills training, in addition to skills and team competitions. It is built for players who want to play at the next level. Campers will receive a Valpo Basketball t-shirt. For more information or to register for the camp, visit http://www.valpowomensbasketballcamps.com.
Community
Community Service Day: The Willowcreek Middle School cross country team is planning a Community Service Day July 22. The team will have a trash and litter clean-up along some of the training routes used for running in the Portage community.
Football
Hobart Family YMCA offers youth coed flag football: Learn flag football in a fun and safe way at the Hobart Family YMCA. This coed program is for children ages 5-11. Registration runs though July 21 and the cost is $36 for members, $72 for non-members, with a 50% discount for additional children within the same family unit. Teams will practice once a week and all games will be on Saturdays. Register at the Y or online at www.hobartymca.org. For further information, call 219-942-2183.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Golf
Festival of the Lakes Hosts Golf Scramble at Lost Marsh Golf Course: The 16th Annual Festival of the Lakes is hosting a Golf Scramble at Lost Marsh Golf Course July 19. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event’s shotgun start takes place at 9 a.m. Interested parties can register for a foursome in advance in the business office at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 S. Sohl Ave., in Hammond, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. A $400 registration fee is required for each foursome. Each participant will receive a complimentary lunch and gift bag, and prizes will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, closest to the pin, and longest drive. Get a hole-in-one on Hole No. 2 and win $20,000! The hole yardage is 185 yards for the men’s tee and 170 yards for the ladies tee. A skins game is also available for entry. For more information, call (219) 853-6378 or visit festivalofthelakes.com or gohammond.com.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Roller Derby
Roller Derby Call-Out: The South Shore Roller Girls, Northwest Indiana’s flat track roller derby league, is hosting an open call-out from 1-3 p.m. July 21 at NEO Adult Education Center, 5201 U.S. Route 6, Portage. Those interested can learn about the sport and how to get involved. The league is recruiting for all positions, including skaters, referees, non-skating officials and volunteers. Participants must be 18 or older. There is a $10 entry fee for the call-out, and some gear will be provided. For more information about the event, email joinus@southshorerollergirls.com. For more information about the South Shore Roller Girls and upcoming events, visit www.southshorerollergirls.com or visit their Facebook page at www.fb.com/SouthShoreRollerGirls.
Running
16th Annual Festival 5 K Walk/Run/Splash along Wolf Lake: The Hammond Parks & Recreation invite walkers and runners of all ages to compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Walk/Run at the 16th Annual Festival of the Lakes. The walk/run starts and ends at The Wolf Lake Aquatic Play Center July 20. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Early registration is $20 on or before July 19, race day $25. A free children’s race begins at 8:15 a.m. and children 8 and under will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Awards will be presented to the top three female and male overall; and first places male and female finisher in each age division. Age divisions are: 8 and under; 9-11; 12-14; 15-18; 19-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 and over. Visit www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/ for an online entry form or stop by the Hammond Civic Center at 5825 S. Sohl Avenue. Entries are also being accepted at active.com and runsignup.com. Parking for the race will be in the Aquatic Play Center lot at 121st Street & Calumet Avenue. For more information, call 219-853-6378.
Summer XC Showcase meet in Terre Haute: IndianaRunner.com will be hosting the Summer XC Showcase meet July 19 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, 599 S. Tabortown St., Terre Haute. This year's event, "Terre Haute at Twilight", is a great opportunity to test your mid-summer fitness and to get some valuable racing experience on the state meet/Nike Midwest Regional championship course. Three races will be offered with this event: Kids 400 Meter Race, 7:15 p.m. (free); 3000 Meter Cross Country Race ($20 online pre-registration, $25 race day registration), 7:30 p.m.; and 5000 Meter Cross Country Race ($20 online pre-registration, $25 race day registration), 8:15 p.m. For registration details visit secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=132763
Sailing
Michigan City Sailing School offering youth and adult learn-to-sail camps: South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, located at Washington Park Marina, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail. The Sailing Camp program for children ages 8 and older, is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes are tailored to the age and ability of each student emphasizing the fun of sailing. The sailing camp is offered in two two-week sessions. Sessions start on July 15 and July 29. Classes meet daily, Monday-Friday. Classes are offered in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Each two-week session is $300. Adult classes are Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m. for four weeks. Cost is $200 for per session. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.mcycsailingschool.com or email ssnefinc@gmail.com.
Tennis
Tennis lessons at Harrison Park: The Hammond Parks & Recreation will hold tennis lessons at Harrison Park, 5701-5805 Hohman Ave., Hammond. The eight-week session will be on held on Tuesdays and Thursdays (July 18, 23, 25, 30; August 1, 6, 8, 13), and the deadline to register is July 15. Ages 5-12 will meet 11-11:50 a.m., cost $40; ages 13-18, noon to 12:50 p.m., cost $40; and ages 19-plus, 7-8 p.m., $50. Register at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with cash or credit and a valid driver’s license or state ID before the session deadline. For details, contact Selina Baez at 219-853-6378, ext. 7705 or email baezs@gohammond.com.
Lakeshore Tennis Association to offer tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.