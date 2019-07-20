Baseball
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for 2 full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth has begun online registration for league groups ages 12-14 and 15-18. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net.
Cedar Lake Youth fall registration: Cedar Lake Youth Baseball's fall ball registration will take place at the CLYB fields. Registration runs from noon-2 p.m. July 20, from 6-8 p.m. July 26 and from noon-2 p.m. July 27. The fall season consists of 10 games and the cost is: Majors and Minors $95; Rookies $85; T-Ball $50; Babe Ruth (ages 12, 13 and 14 by April 30), is dependent on hosting league. For details, email playeragent.clyb@gmail.com.
Playmakers tryouts to be held at Highland High School: Playmakers tryouts will be held at Highland High School. Tryouts will run from 5-7:30 p.m.: 10-and-under and 12U (July 22); 13U and 14U (July 23) and 15U and 16U (July 24). Call Backs for all ages will run from 5-7 p.m. July 25. Tryout fee is $20. Evaluations include exit velocity, timed running and arm strength (radar gun). For details, contact Dave Griffin at dgbaseball@comcast.com or 219-922-1107.
Basketball
IU Northwest holding basketball camp: he RedHawks Basketball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 12-17, will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 22-24. This camp provides an in-depth basketball experience emphasizing fundamentals and skill development as campers seek to improve at either the middle school or high school level. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from same family is $50. Each participant will receive a commemorative 2019 RedHawks Camp t-shirt and gift at the end of the week. Registration Link: https://indianauniv.ungerboeck.com/prod/emc00/register.aspx?OrgCode=10&EvtID=9216&AppCode=REG&CC=119042497140. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. For details, call 219-980-6944, email redhawks@iun.edu. Also, visit www.iunredhawksathletics.com.
Valpo Women’s Basketball to Hold Elite Camp: The Valparaiso University women’s basketball program will hold an Elite Camp at the ARC from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 24. The camp is for players entering grades nine through 12. The cost is $75 per camper. This camp features high-intensity teaching and skills training, in addition to skills and team competitions. It is built for players who want to play at the next level. Campers will receive a Valpo Basketball t-shirt. For more information or to register for the camp, visit http://www.valpowomensbasketballcamps.com.
Community
Community Service Day: The Willowcreek Middle School cross country team is planning a Community Service Day July 22. The team will have a trash and litter clean-up along some of the training routes used for running in the Portage community.
Football
Hobart Family YMCA offers youth coed flag football: Learn flag football in a fun and safe way at the Hobart Family YMCA. This coed program is for children ages 5-11. Registration runs though July 21 and the cost is $36 for members, $72 for non-members, with a 50% discount for additional children within the same family unit. Teams will practice once a week and all games will be on Saturdays. Register at the Y or online at www.hobartymca.org. For further information, call 219-942-2183.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
High School Sports
LaPorte H.S. athletic department begins selling SLICER PASSES: Athletic passes for the 2019-20 school year will be on sale starting July 22. The SLICER PASS allows for admittance to all home Slicer athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. The SLICER PASS may be purchased in increments of 10, 15 or 20 admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. SLICER PASSES will not be available at athletic events; they must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For cost or more information, call athletic director Ed Gilliland at 219-362-4713 or visit https://goslicers.com/2019/07/16/slicer-athletic-passes/
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Roller Derby
Roller Derby Call-Out: The South Shore Roller Girls, Northwest Indiana’s flat track roller derby league, is hosting an open call-out from 1-3 p.m. July 21 at NEO Adult Education Center, 5201 U.S. Route 6, Portage. Those interested can learn about the sport and how to get involved. The league is recruiting for all positions, including skaters, referees, non-skating officials and volunteers. Participants must be 18 or older. There is a $10 entry fee for the call-out, and some gear will be provided. For more information about the event, email joinus@southshorerollergirls.com. For more information about the South Shore Roller Girls and upcoming events, visit www.southshorerollergirls.com or visit their Facebook page at www.fb.com/SouthShoreRollerGirls.
Sailing
Michigan City Sailing School offering youth and adult learn-to-sail camps: South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, located at Washington Park Marina, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail. The Sailing Camp program for children ages 8 and older, is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes are tailored to the age and ability of each student emphasizing the fun of sailing. The sailing camp is offered in a two-week session beginning July 29. Classes meet daily, Monday-Friday. Classes are offered in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Cost is $300. Adult classes are Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m. for four weeks. Cost is $200 for per session. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.mcycsailingschool.com or email ssnefinc@gmail.com.
Softball
NWI Xplosion Travel Softball tryout dates: NWI Xplosion Travel Softball will hold 14U tryouts for the 2019-2020 season from 6-8 p.m. July 24, 8-10 a.m. July 27, and 6-8 p.m. July 29 at Wheeler High School, Valparaiso. Pitchers and catchers will stay for the last 30 minutes of the tryout. Arrive 15-30 minutes early for registration. All positions are being considered. For details or private tryouts, call 847-812-2419.
Tennis
Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament: Non-sanctioned tournament will be held at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts July 29-31. Divisions for boys and girls include: Singles -- 12U, 14U, JV and varsity; Doubles -- middle school, JV and varsity. Play will begin as early as 9 a.m. each day and participants must be available all three days. Deadline to register is July 26 and cost is $40 for Singles play, and $40 per team for Doubles. For more information, contact event directors Kyle Prow, kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us (text to: 219-309-0342); or Tom Bour, nacchstennis@gmail.com (text to: 219-873-6096).
Lakeshore Tennis Association to offer tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.