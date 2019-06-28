Baseball
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration to start online July 2: Crown Point Babe Ruth will hold online registration, beginning on July 2. League groups are ages 12 to 14 and 15 to 18. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net.
Triple Crown Valparaiso Boys Travel Ball to hold tryout dates: Triple Crown Valparaiso Boys Travel Ball will hold tryouts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1600 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Players for 9-and-under and 12U will be held July 15; 11 and 13U Lightning will take place July 16, 14 and 15U will take place July 17 and 10 and 13U Threat will take place July 18. Rain make-up dates are July 22-23. For details, call 219-462-3927.
Cedar Lake Youth fall registration to start July 19: Cedar Lake Youth Baseball's fall ball registration will take place at the CLYB fields. Registration runs from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19, from noon to 2 p.m. July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. July 26 and from noon to 2 p.m. July 27. The fall season consists of 10 games and the cost is: Majors and Minors $95; Rookies $85; T-Ball $50; Babe Ruth (ages 12, 13 and 14 by April 30), is dependent on hosting league. For details, email playeragent.clyb@gmail.com.
Playmakers tryouts to be held at Highland High School: Playmakers tryouts will be held at Highland High School. Tryouts will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m.: 10-and-under and 12U (July 22); 13U and 14U (July 23) and 15U and 16U (July 24). Call Backs for all ages will run from 5 to 7 p.m. July 25. Tryout fee is $20. Evaluations include exit velocity, timed running and arm strength (radar gun). For details, contact Dave Griffin at dgbaseball@comcast.com or 219-922-1107.
Football
Hobart Family YMCA offers youth coed flag football: Learn flag football in a fun and safe way at the Hobart Family YMCA. This coed program is for children ages 5–11. The cost is $36 for members and $72 for non-members, with a 50% discount for additional children within the same family unit. Teams will practice once a week and all games will be on Saturdays. Registration runs through July 21 at the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, or register online at www.hobartymca.org. For further information, call 219-942-2183.
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
VU to host summer football camps: The Valparaiso University football team will host summer camps on July 11, July 12 and July 13. The first camp runs from 3 to 6 p.m. The second camp runs from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., and the final camp runs from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. All three camps will take place at Brown Field. Players entering grades nine through 12 are eligible. The cost of each camp is $30 for pre-registered individuals and $40 for walk-ups or anyone who registers on the day of the camp. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/valpofootball or email Jon.Robinson@valpo.edu.
Golf
River Forest H.S. golf outing June 29: The 16th annual River Forest Ingot Open, sponsored by the River Forest Middle School/High School athletic department, will be held June 29 at Indian Ridge Country Club, 6363 Grand Blvd., Hobart. Registration/breakfast 7-7:45 a.m., with an 8 a.m. tee-off. For details, call Andrew Wielgus or Derrick Milenkoff at the school, 219-962-7551, ext. 3005 or ext. 3026.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Roller Derby
Roller Derby Call-Out: The South Shore Roller Girls, Northwest Indiana’s flat track roller derby league, is hosting an open call-out from 1 to 3 p.m. July 21 at NEO Adult Education Center, 5201 U.S. Route 6, Portage. Those interested can learn about the sport and how to get involved. The league is recruiting for all positions, including skaters, referees, non-skating officials and volunteers. Participants must be 18 or older. There is a $10 entry fee for the call-out, and some gear will be provided. For more information about the event, email joinus@southshorerollergirls.com. For more information about the South Shore Roller Girls and upcoming events, visit www.southshorerollergirls.com or visit their Facebook page at www.fb.com/SouthShoreRollerGirls.
Running
Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk scheduled for June 30: The Love is Love 5k Run and non-competitive Walk, which is part of The Crazy Legs Race Series, is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 30 at Bluhm County Park, 3855 S. 1100 W., Westville. Part of the proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events Inc. Cost is $15 to walk and $25 to run. For details, visit www.raceroster.com/events/2019/23344/love-is-love-5k-runwalk, www.crazylegsraceseries.info or contact Paul Stofko at stofko121@yahoo.com.
Hobart Family YMCA to host 39th annual Brickyard Run: Join the Hobart Family YMCA for the 39th annual Brickyard Run 5 Mile and 5K on July 4. Racers in each of the many divisions will compete for the legendary “Brick” awards. Online pre-registration through July 3 is $20, or $28 with a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. For details, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Hobart/BrickyardRun or contact race director Aimee Santos at asantos@hobartymca.org.
Sailing
Michigan City Sailing School offering youth and adult learn-to-sail camps: South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, located at Washington Park Marina, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail. The Sailing Camp program for children ages 8 and older, is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes are tailored to the age and ability of each student emphasizing the fun of sailing. The sailing camp is offered in three two-week sessions. Sessions start on July 1, July 15 and July 29. Classes meet daily, Monday-Friday, except July 4. Classes are offered in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Each two-week session is $300. Adult classes are Thursday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. for four weeks. Cost is $200 for per session. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.mcycsailingschool.com or email ssnefinc@gmail.com.
Tennis
Tennis lessons at Harrison Park: The Hammond Parks & Recreation will hold tennis lessons at Harrison Park, 5701-5805 Hohman Ave., Hammond. The eight-week session will be on held on Tuesdays and Thursdays (July 18, 23, 25, 30; August 1, 6, 8, 13), and the deadline to register is July 15. Ages 5-12 will meet 11-11:50 a.m., cost $40; ages 13-18, noon to 12:50 p.m., cost $40; and ages 19-plus, 7-8 p.m., $50. Register at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with cash or credit and a valid driver’s license or state ID before the session deadline. For details, contact Selina Baez at 219-853-6378, ext. 7705 or email baezs@gohammond.com.
Lakeshore Tennis Association to offer tennis programs for adults and youth: A variety of tennis programs will be offered this spring and summer at numerous locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Programs include USTA Adult Social Leagues, Start-Restart adult group tennis lessons, USTA Single Day Showdown tennis tournaments, USTA Junior Team Tennis and Net Generation group lessons for ages 8 to 18. For more information, visit www.tennis219.com.
Volleyball
IU Northwest to hold multiple volleyball camps: The RedHawks Volleyball Kids Camp, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-10. The RedHawks Volleyball Skills Camp, for boys and girls ages 13-17, will be held 1 to 4 p.m. July 8-10. Cost for each camp is $60 per participant. Each additional child from the same family costs $50. Reservations cannot be held until registration form has been submitted online and payment has been received. Space is limited. For details, call 219-980-6944 or email redhawks@iun.edu. Or, visit www.iunredhawkathletics.com.
Purdue Northwest to offer a variety of camp options: Purdue Northwest women's volleyball coach Julie Wiejak will offer camps for girls in grades K-12. The K-8 camp is 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-11 at the Fitness & Recreation Center, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. It costs $140 per participant. An elite volleyball camp also is being offered July 15-18 for girls in grades 7-12 at the Fitness & Recreation Center. The elite camp has an overnight option, which includes housing and meals and costs $375. Commuters attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and can choose from meals ($275) or no provided meals ($225). To register, visit http://www.pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps/. For details, contact Wiejak at jwiejak@pnw.edu or 219-989-2540.