Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball
Munster Babe Ruth registration underway: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the upcoming season is available online at www.munsterbaberuth.org. The 13-15 and 16-18 age divisions will accept players from Munster as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking for individual players and/or established full teams for the 2020 spring/summer season. The league will be splitting into two divisions with a 25-plus aged division and a 38-plus aged division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at jeramyortiz@gmail.com.
Basketball
Spring break camp to begin March 23: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department's spring break basketball camp, for children in grades 1-8, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 23-25. The program is designed to teach basic basketball fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting. Each camper will participate in competitive games for his/her skill level and have the opportunity to compete within his/her age group. Cost is $32 for Crown Point residents (addresses within city of Crown Point limits); and $40 for non-residents. All instruction will be held at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Registration deadline is March 20. For more information, contact the parks department at either 219-661-2271 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Fishing
Hammond Marina Derby set for April 18: The Hammond Marina's 22nd annual fishing derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 (no rain date) at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. This derby is subject to all IDNR fishing and game laws, so please have your license and stamp. Get your fishing license online at: http://www.wildlife.in.gov or simply visit Cabela’s in Hammond. For more information, contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Softball
USA Softball Umpire training clinic May 3: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has announced a free USA Softball umpires training clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. May 3 at Bulldog Park, 183 South-West St., Crown Point, with check in from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The clinic will be directed by Roger Griffith, USA Softball of Indiana Assistant Umpire in Chief. Registration deadline is April 28. Once training is complete umpires can register for USA Softball which oversees leagues for girls youth softball, adult men's and women's softball. This event is sponsored by the parks department to assist in the development of men and women softball umpires for local leagues and tournaments. The Crown Point adult and youth leagues are looking to hire additional umpires for their summer and autumn programs. For pre-registration contact John Stroia at either 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Crown Point women’s fast-pitch league registration begins: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has added a women’s fast-pitch league to the spring-summer softball schedule. All home games are played at the Sportsplex on Legacy Fields in Crown Point. For ages 16 to adult, games start May 18 with a 16-game schedule plus season-ending tournament. Cost is $150 per player and includes jersey. Deadline to register is April 1. For more information, contact John Stroia at the parks department at either 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.