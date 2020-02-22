Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Fishing

Hammond Marina Derby set for April 18: The Hammond Marina's 22nd annual fishing derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 (no rain date) at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is FREE and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. NO BOATS! Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. This derby is subject to all IDNR fishing and game laws, so please have your license and stamp. Get your fishing license online at: http://www.wildlife.in.gov or simply visit Cabela’s in Hammond. For more information, contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.