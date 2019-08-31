Baseball
Playmakers to host tryouts: Playmakers Baseball will host private tryouts for the 2020 spring/summer teams, aiming to round out their 10-and-under, 11U, 13U and 16U teams. Call 219-922-1107 to schedule a tryout.
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team seeks players: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for two full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration online is open to all: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering early fall ball online registration at a reduced price for a limited time. Visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ for more information. CPBR accepts players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois. The fall league age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. As long as you were born in the year 2001 or after you will be eligible. CPBR also offers full teams to play on weekends only. Contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net for more details.
Basketball
Back-to-School 3-on-3 tournament accepting preregistration: A back-to-school 3-on-3 basketball tournament will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Indiana Northwest Campus Savannah Hall Gymnasium during the Back-to-School Jamboree. To preregister, call Dr. Smith at 219-887-2046 or get an application at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court, in Gary. Preregistration is $30 and on-site registration is $45.
Hammond Sportsplex to host men's fall basketball league: A men’s fall basketball league at the Hammond Sportsplex will have games on Sunday nights from Sept. 8 to Nov. 10, which includes 10 games and a postseason tournament. Games start at 7 p.m. Registrations will be taken at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office through Sept. 2. Space is limited. The team fee is $600 and a deposit of $200 is due on Sept. 2. Teams must have the same color jersey with numbers. For more information, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Football
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Golf
Porter AM dates announced: The 2019 Porter Amateur dates have been announced. On Sept. 14 (Round 1), the master division/women's division will start play at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek, while the open division will start 8 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 15 (Round 2), the master division/women's division will begin 8 a.m. at Forest Park, while the open division will start 11 a.m. at Valparaiso Country Club. On Sept. 21 (Round 3), the master division/women's division will begin play at 8 a.m. at The Brassie, while the open division will start 9:45 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 22 (Round 4), the master division/women's division will start 11 a.m. at VCC, while the open division will begin play at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek. Play will be in threesomes, the tournament committee will do the pairings, and correspondence will be done by email. The number of players in each division will be limited. Entry fee is $150 and deadline to register is 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Registration details available on Facebook at "2019 Porter Amateur", or contact Duane Borcherding at 123Duane@pga.com for more information.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Hobart YMCA offers SilverSneakers classes: The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants. SilverSneakers Splash runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays. SilverSneakers Yoga runs from 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. SilverSneakers Classic runs from 8-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. SilverSneakers Boom Mind runs from 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, and 8-8:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.
Soccer
Portage Boys & Girls Club to hold indoor league registration: The Portage Boys & Girls Club will hold hold registration for its is semi-competitive indoor soccer league through Sept. 6. The league runs from Sept. 16–Nov. 14 and the divisions are: BIDDY (6-7 years old) with practices held Friday before games. Fee is $35. JUNIOR (8-10 years old) with practices held Monday evenings and games Wednesdays. Fee is $40. SENIOR (11-13 years old) with practices Tuesday evenings and games Thursdays. Fee is is $40. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information, contact Steve Letic at sletic@bgcgreaternwi.org.
South Haven Club Boys & Girls Club to host indoor league: Registration is open through Sept. 6 for the South Haven Boys & Girls Club's indoor soccer league. The league runs from Sept. 21-Nov. 16 and the divisions are: TINY (4-5 years old) and BIDDY (6-7 years old), with practices Saturday mornings and games immediately following. Fee is $30. JUNIOR (8-10 years old), with practices Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings and games late mornings or early afternoons Saturdays. Fee is $40. SENIOR (11-14 years old), with practices Tuesday or Thursday evenings and games Saturday afternoons. Fee is $40. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information or interested in coaching, contact Brad Treadway at btreadway@bgcgreaternwi.org or by calling 219-759-2565, ext. 150.
Volleyball
Hammond Sportsplex to host a kids camp: The Hammond Sportsplex is hosting a youth volleyball camp from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-12 for children ages 8-15. Registrations will be taken at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office until Sept. 9. Space is limited. The fee is $60 per child. Each age group will participate in beginner level volleyball drills for the 90-minute camp. This camp is designed for fun while learning basic volleyball skills. For more information, visit www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com, or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Hammond Sportsplex to host coed 4v4 tournament: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a coed 4v4 volleyball tournament on Sept. 28. Registration deadline is Sept. 18. Stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office. The team fee is $80 with a maximum six-player roster with a minimum of two women on the court at all times. Games start at 11 am. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-766
Hammond Sportsplex to host 3v3 tournament: Registration is open for a Kings & Queens of the Court 3v3 volleyball tournament on Nov. 9 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. There will be men's, women's and coed divisions. Registration will be taken from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex through Nov. 2. The tournament fee is $80 per team with a maximum six-player roster. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Hammond Sportsplex to start fall coed league: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a fall coed volleyball league Wednesday nights from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13 for 10 weeks, plus a tournament. Registrations will be taken until Sept. 1 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office. The team fee is $325 with a team deposit of $50 due at registration. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666 with any questions.
Duneland Boys & Girls Club league registration is open: Registration is open through Sept. 6 for the Duneland Boys & Girls Club's volleyball league. The league runs Sept. 17-Nov. 16 and the divisions are: Grades 3-4, with practices Tuesday evenings and games Saturdays. Grades 5-6 with practices Wednesday evenings and games Saturdays. Grades 7-8 with practices Thursday evenings and games Saturdays. The fee for all divisions is $40 per child. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.