Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball/Softball

Duneland Flyers baseball & softball set tryout dates: The Duneland Flyers baseball and softball tryouts for the 2020-21 season have been announced. For baseball: ages 13-and-under, 14u, 15u and 16u, tryouts will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 28-29 at Hawthorne Park in Porter. For softball: ages 12u and 14u, tryouts will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 28-29 at Dogwood Park in Chesterton. Registration for all tryouts begin at 4:30 p.m. If you cannot make tryouts, contact chackett@dunelandflyers.com or softball@dunelandflyers.com to schedule an individual tryout. We are also seeking managers for several potential new teams. Please inquire with chackett@dunelandflyers.com if you are interested.

Crown Point Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball to hold early signups: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering early signups at a discounted price through July 31 by using a credit card online at: www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The cost is $200 per player for early registration for a limited time, and the games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road (across the street from the Crown Point Family Fun Center). Full teams are welcome at a discounted cost of $2,000 (up to 12 players) for all age groups (12-14 and 15-18 year olds). Note: For the 15-18’s you cannot have more than (5) high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster for fall ball. There will also be a fun week of wooded bat, and a tournament at the end of the season. Any player born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 is eligible for the fall program. For details, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351.