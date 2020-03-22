Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball
Babe Ruth umpire/coaches clinic April 19: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Fields, 851 Center Ross Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with National Certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book National Certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become re-certified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. RSVP by email to jpearson84@comcast.net. For more information, call or text John Pearson (219) 682-4351.
Hessville Little League looking for members of 1977 Junior Girls State Championship team: Hessville Little League is looking for the members of the 1977 Junior Girls State Championship team. The league would like to honor the members in the parade and opening day ceremonies. Contact President Roger Brock (219) 670-0011; Player Agent Dawn Tomich (219) 670-6463; or Treasurer Barb Garza (219) 688-3786.
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking to form a new 18-24 age division on top of their current 25-plus aged division and 38-plus aged division. Anyone with any interest in looking to join this new age division is encouraged to contact league president, Jeramy Ortiz, at nwinababaseball@gmail.com for more info.
