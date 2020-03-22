Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball

Babe Ruth umpire/coaches clinic April 19: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at the Crown Point Babe Ruth Legacy Fields, 851 Center Ross Road. Registration will start at 9 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with National Certification or learning baseball rules, are encouraged to attend. An open-book National Certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become re-certified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $40, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to recertify. RSVP by email to jpearson84@comcast.net. For more information, call or text John Pearson (219) 682-4351.