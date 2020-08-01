Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball/Softball
Girls Back to School softball league registration underway: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold registration for the Girls Back to School softball league through Aug. 20. Teams are scheduled within their own grade they are entering in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Girls can register as an individual or as a team. Teams will play in one of the following divisions: Recreational (in-house) teams, all-star, or travel team. In-house teams (those that register individually), all-star teams (those that register as a team), and travel teams (those that are playing at the highest competitive level). Games will be played at the Crown Point Sportsplex. For cost or more information, contact the parks department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
CP Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball sign-ups underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth is holding fall ball sign-ups. The games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road (across the street from the Crown Point Family Fun Center). Note: For the 15-18-year-old division you cannot have more than (5) high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster for fall ball. There will also be a fun week of wooded bat, and a tournament at the end of the season. Any player born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 is eligible for the fall program. For more information, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351; or to register, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site.
Baseball and softball umpires needed: Crown Point Parks and Recreation is looking for umpires for their men's fast-pitch baseball, adult slow pitch softball, and girls youth fast-pitch softball leagues at the Sportsplex in Crown Point. The parks department hosts baseball and softball leagues throughout the summer and autumn months. If interested, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office at 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
To submit an event, please email munsports@lee.net
