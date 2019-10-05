Baseball
Playmakers to host tryouts: Playmakers Baseball 11-and-under and 12U are hosting tryouts to fill the remaining spots in their rosters for the upcoming spring season. Tryouts will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Dave Griffin Baseball, 1200 W. Main St., Griffith. Call 219-922-1107 to reserve your spot.
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team seeks players: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for two full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Basketball
Hobart Family YMCA to host youth coed fall basketball: Registration is starting for youth coed fall basketball at the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. The cost is $36 for members, $72 for non-members, with a 50 percent discount for additional children within the same family unit. This program is for children ages 3 to 14 and emphasizes sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork. For more information, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Crown Point Parks Department to offer fall basketball program: Registration has started for the Crown Point Parks Lil’ Dribblers pre-school to kindergarten session, and first and third grade session for the fall basketball program. Lil’ Dribblers sessions will run Mondays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 through Dec. 2. The 1st-3rd grade session will be held Fridays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 through Dec. 13. Cost is $64 for Crown Point residents; $80 for non-resident. For more information, verify residency, or to register, contact: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Football
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Hobart YMCA offers SilverSneakers classes: The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants. SilverSneakers Splash runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays. SilverSneakers Yoga runs from 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. SilverSneakers Classic runs from 8-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. SilverSneakers Boom Mind runs from 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, and 8-8:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.
Hammond Sportsplex to offer two-day Super Combine: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a two-day all sports super combine from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26. The event will include former Chicago Bear Desmond Clark as a keynote speaker. It will also include entertainment, networking opportunities, and combine athlete statistics. Entry fee is $50 for the complete event. Register at www.empoweringathletesforlife.com. For more information, call 219-853-7660 or visit the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond.
Volleyball
Hammond Sportsplex to host 3v3 tournament: Registration is open for a Kings & Queens of the Court 3v3 volleyball tournament on Nov. 9 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. There will be men's, women's and coed divisions. Registration will be taken from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex through Nov. 2. The tournament fee is $80 per team with a maximum six-player roster. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Crown Point Parks Department to offer adult volleyball league: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced the format and dates for their Monday and Friday Night adult volleyball league. Coed, and women's division play will start Oct. 14 (Monday League). Coed division will start Oct. 11 (Friday League). Team entry fee is $325 for Crown Point residents; $400 for non-residents. All volleyball matches will be played on the Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 North Main St., Crown Point. Registration deadline is Oct. 5. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov