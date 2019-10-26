Baseball
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team seeks players: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for two full time players for the 11-and-under 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
"Black Friday" basketball/baseball camps to run Nov. 29: The Highland High School basketball and baseball programs present "Black Friday" instructional camps from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the high school's main and blue gymnasiums, 9135 Erie St., Highland. Opened to students in grades K-seventh and Highland eighth grade students (per IHSAA rules), the cost is $30 for one session, or $50 for both if pre-registered by Oct. 22; or $30 for each session after. Session 1 (basketball) will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and Session 2 (baseball) will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. The sessions consist of stretches, drills, games and the overall experience of practicing like a varsity player for the day. Campers will be grouped by age and ability while working with high school coaches and players. Each child should bring their own lunch. To register or for more information, email Coach Heckard at jheckard@highland.k12.in.us or Coach Bogner at jbogner@highland.k12.in.us.
Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9U baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before Apr. 30, 2020. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.
South Suburban College Youth Catching Camp Dec. 26-27: South Suburban College baseball coach/former pro player Steve Ruzich will be directing a two-day youth catching camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26-27. The catching camp is open to boys ages 8 to 18. All players should bring their gloves and gear. Participants are required to wear baseball or sweat pants, gym shoes, and cups. Entry fee is $100. Checks should be made payable to SSC Bulldogs Baseball. For details, call Coach Ruzich at 708-225-5843.
Basketball
Porter County Special Olympics season to start Nov. 10: The Porter County Special Olympics basketball season will start Nov. 10 at Valparaiso High School. Participants must be 8 years old and up to register. To sign up or for more information, visit PORCOSO.org.
Golf
Indoor golf at Rio's: Winter leagues will start the week of Oct. 28 at Rio's Indoor Golf, 3205 Cascade Drive, Valparaiso. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-close; weekends 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (weather dependent). For more information, call 219-465-5200.
Health and Fitness
See Spot Run Fun Run/Walk Nov. 4: See Spot Run Fun Run/Walk to benefit the Schererville Animal Clinic will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Fleet Feet, 635 U.S. 30, Schererville. Cost is $20. Sponsored by Fleet Feet Schererville and 14-year-old Craig Rusin for his #aniMEALS2020 project, runners can do the Doggie Dash and walkers can stroll the Walk & Wag route. For more information, visit www.DoGoodBeMore.org or call Fleet Feet Schererville, 219-864-1000.
5K Arctic Dash & Little Igloo Youth Fun Run Nov.2 : The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana 5K Arctic Dash and Little Igloo Youth Fun Run is set for Dec. 7. This general admission road race is $20 per runner before Nov. 2; $25 per runner on or after Nov. 3. Runners can also register the day of the race. Registration for the Little Igloo Youth Fun Run is $5 and parents can run this race for free with child. Registration for both races begins 8 a.m. Fun Run begins 8:30 a.m.; Arctic Dash begins 9 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana (Portage Club), 5895 Evergreen, Portage. The race includes giveaways, local food, photo booth, music and an ugly sweater contest. Free childcare for parents racing. For more information, call Stephanie Hamilton at 219-764-2582, ext. 235, or email shamilton@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Hobart YMCA offers SilverSneakers classes: The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants. SilverSneakers Splash runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays. SilverSneakers Yoga runs from 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. SilverSneakers Classic runs from 8-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. SilverSneakers Boom Mind runs from 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, and 8-8:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.
Hockey
Boys and Girls Youth Program in Crown Point: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will host a boys and girls youth development hockey program. Participant age requirements vary between 5 to 18 years old. Instructions will occur from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Games will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The 11-week program will begin Dec. 2 and end Feb. 22, 2020. No games/instructions will be held from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5. Entry fee is $270 for Crown Point residents and $337.50 for non-Crown Point residents. All games and instructions will be held at Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. For details, call 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Volleyball
Hammond Sportsplex to host 3v3 tournament: Registration is open for a Kings & Queens of the Court 3v3 volleyball tournament on Nov. 9 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. There will be men's, women's and coed divisions. Registration will be taken from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex through Nov. 2. The tournament fee is $80 per team with a maximum six-player roster. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.