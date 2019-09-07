Baseball
Playmakers to host tryouts: Playmakers Baseball will host private tryouts for the 2020 spring/summer teams, aiming to round out their 10-and-under, 11U, 13U and 16U teams. Call 219-922-1107 to schedule a tryout.
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team seeks players: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for two full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration online is open to all: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering early fall ball online registration at a reduced price for a limited time. Visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ for more information. CPBR accepts players and/or teams from Indiana and Illinois. The fall league age groups are 12-14 and 15-18. As long as you were born in the year 2001 or after you will be eligible. CPBR also offers full teams to play on weekends only. Contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net for more details.
Basketball
Hobart Family YMCA to host youth coed fall basketball: Registration is starting for youth coed fall basketball at the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. The cost is $36 for members, $72 for non-members, with a 50 percent discount for additional children within the same family unit. This program is for children ages 3 to 14 and emphasizes sportsmanship, fair play and teamwork. For more information, call 219-942-2183 or go to www.hobartymca.org.
Back-to-School 3-on-3 tournament accepting preregistration: A back-to-school 3-on-3 basketball tournament will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Indiana Northwest Campus Savannah Hall Gymnasium during the Back-to-School Jamboree. To preregister, call Dr. Smith at 219-887-2046 or get an application at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court, in Gary. Preregistration is $30 and on-site registration is $45.
Football
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
Golf
Porter AM dates announced: The 2019 Porter Amateur dates have been announced. On Sept. 14 (Round 1), the master division/women's division will start play at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek, while the open division will start 8 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 15 (Round 2), the master division/women's division will begin 8 a.m. at Forest Park, while the open division will start 11 a.m. at Valparaiso Country Club. On Sept. 21 (Round 3), the master division/women's division will begin play at 8 a.m. at The Brassie, while the open division will start 9:45 a.m. at The Brassie. On Sept. 22 (Round 4), the master division/women's division will start 11 a.m. at VCC, while the open division will begin play at 11 a.m. at Sand Creek. Play will be in threesomes, the tournament committee will do the pairings, and correspondence will be done by email. The number of players in each division will be limited. Entry fee is $150 and deadline to register is 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Registration details available on Facebook at "2019 Porter Amateur", or contact Duane Borcherding at 123Duane@pga.com for more information.
Health and Fitness
Try the Hobart YMCA Week to begin Sept. 23: Try the Y Week is coming to the Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, the week of Sept. 23. The public is invited to use the facility for open gym and open swim. In addition, the state-of-the-art fitness center will be available to the community, as well as select classes. Also watch for the “Pay the Day” promotion coming in October. During the month of October the membership joiner fee will be adjusted according to the day you join. For more information, call 219-942-2183 or go to ourwebsite at www.hobartymca.org.
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Hobart YMCA offers SilverSneakers classes: The Hobart Family YMCA is offering classes specifically designed for Seniors who qualify as SilverSneakers participants. SilverSneakers Splash runs from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:15-9 a.m. Thursdays. SilverSneakers Yoga runs from 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. SilverSneakers Classic runs from 8-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. SilverSneakers Boom Mind runs from 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, and 8-8:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to see if you qualify as a SilverSneakers participant, visit the Hobart YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart, or call 219-942-2183.
Volleyball
Hammond Sportsplex to host a kids camp: The Hammond Sportsplex is hosting a youth volleyball camp from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-12 for children ages 8-15. Registrations will be taken at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office until Sept. 9. Space is limited. The fee is $60 per child. Each age group will participate in beginner level volleyball drills for the 90-minute camp. This camp is designed for fun while learning basic volleyball skills. For more information, visit www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com, or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Hammond Sportsplex to host coed 4v4 tournament: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a coed 4v4 volleyball tournament on Sept. 28. Registration deadline is Sept. 18. Stop by the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office. The team fee is $80 with a maximum six-player roster with a minimum of two women on the court at all times. Games start at 11 am. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-766
Hammond Sportsplex to host 3v3 tournament: Registration is open for a Kings & Queens of the Court 3v3 volleyball tournament on Nov. 9 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. There will be men's, women's and coed divisions. Registration will be taken from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Hammond Sportsplex through Nov. 2. The tournament fee is $80 per team with a maximum six-player roster. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666.
Hammond Sportsplex to start fall coed league: The Hammond Sportsplex will host a fall coed volleyball league Wednesday nights from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13 for 10 weeks, plus a tournament. Registrations will be taken until Sept. 1 at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday in the main office. The team fee is $325 with a team deposit of $50 due at registration. For details, visit the Sportsplex website at www.hammondsportsplex.com, email robertsk@gohammond.com or call Kymberli Roberts at 219-853-7666 with any questions.