Baseball
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking for individual players and/or established full teams for the 2020 spring/summer season. The league will be splitting into two divisions with a 25-plus aged division and a 38-plus aged division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at jeramyortiz@gmail.com.
Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9-and-under baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before April 30. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.
Basketball
Knights of Columbus Youth Free Throw Championship to start Jan. 19: All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Classic Gym at St. Patrick's Church in Chesterton. The event is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. Kids will participate in their respective age divisions and will require birth certificates as eligible proof. Entry forms will be provided at the competition. For additional information, contact Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152, andy@abphotoshots.com, or Dwight Noble at dwightwnoble@hotmail.com.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Softball
St. John Girls Softball Registration to start Jan. 18: Registration dates for St. John Girls Softball will be from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 18, and from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the St. John VFW, 10400 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. Visit www.stjohnsoftball.com for more information.
Softball Clinic at River Forest Jan. 18: Goshen College softball coach Juliaclare Plezbert will conduct a softball clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at River Forest High School, 3300 Indiana St., Hobart. Plezbert played at Indiana Tech and previously coached at Oklahoma Wesleyan where she was a part of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s 2018 Staff of the Year. Registration is required by sending a $45 fee with name, age and contact information to Gil Arzola at 212 David Rd., Valparaiso. Checks should be made payable to River Forest High School. For more information text 219-309-3662.
Girls Spring-Summer Registration to begin Jan. 19: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their girls spring-summer softball registration for ages 3 to 18. Registration will be from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, at the Crown Point Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St. in Crown Point. Individual fee is $175, two siblings is $295, and three siblings is $315. Ages 3-4 is $60 and ages 5-6 is $125. Player's age on Jan. 1 will determine their playing division. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Skills and Pitching Clinic at Chesterton YMCA: to start Jan. 26 A three week softball skills and beginning pitching clinic will be held at the Chesterton YMCA. Softball skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. and pitching sessions from 11 a.m. to noon on three consecutive Sundays including Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9. Fee is $40 for either skills or pitching and $80 for both. Instructors will be former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Preregistration is required by sending age, sessions requested, and the fee to Gilbert Arzola at 212 David Rd. in Valparaiso. For further information, call or text 219-309-3662.