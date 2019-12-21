Baseball
State umpiring clinic Jan. 11 in Kokomo: A National Babe Ruth Baseball Umpire/Coaches Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Maple Crest Middle School, 2727 S. Washington, Kokomo. Enter through Door 5 off Lincoln Road. Registration will start 8 a.m. All youth league umpires and coaches, and anyone interested in becoming an umpire with national certification, are encouraged to attend. An open-book National Certification test will be given to first-time umpires. Returning umpires can become re-certified, but do not have to take the test. The cost of the clinic alone is $25, which includes lunch, plus $65 to take the certification test or to re-certify. For more information, call Greg Eller (765) 461-2523.
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking for individual players and/or established full teams for the 2020 spring/summer season. The league will be splitting into two divisions with a 25-plus aged division and a 38-plus aged division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at jeramyortiz@gmail.com.
Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9-and-under baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before Apr. 30, 2020. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.
South Suburban College Youth Catching Camp Dec. 26-27: South Suburban College baseball coach/former pro player Steve Ruzich will be directing a two-day youth catching camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26-27. The catching camp is open to boys ages 8 to 18. All players should bring their gloves and gear. Participants are required to wear baseball or sweat pants, gym shoes, and cups. Entry fee is $100. Checks should be made payable to SSC Bulldogs Baseball. For details, call Coach Ruzich at 708-225-5843.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration available: Crown Point Babe Ruth Baseball, ages 13 to 18 years old, will have open registrations at a discounted price during December. Sign up online at www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com.
Bishop Noll Winter Baseball Camp Jan. 4: Bishop Noll baseball program will hold a Winter Sports Camp from noon-3 p.m. Jan. 4, in the Bishop Noll fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St., Hammond. This camp is for fifth-to eighth-graders and will run as a varsity baseball practice. Participants will get hands-on instruction from BNI coaches and varsity players. The camp fee is $20, cash or check on the day of the event. Visit bishopnoll.org for more information. Sign up for the BNI Baseball Camp at https://forms.gle/wANK7BQxkSAmgnTKA.
Basketball
Little Dribblers Program sign-ups underway: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department's registration for their Little Dribblers, pre-school to third grade, youth winter basketball program is underway. The program includes boys and girls. Sessions will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for pre-school/kindergarten and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for first, second, and third grade students. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held on Fridays for eight weeks starting Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, 2020, at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute in their Athletic Development Fieldhouse, 12800 Mississippi Parkway. For more information, or to register an athlete, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Knights of Columbus Youth Free Throw Championship to start Jan. 19: All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Classic Gym at St. Patrick's Church in Chesterton. The event is sponsored annually with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. Kids will participate in their respective age divisions and will require birth certificates as eligible proof. Entry forms will be provided at the competition. For additional information, contact Andy Bozak at 219-508-7152, andy@abphotoshots.com, or Dwight Noble at dwightwnoble@hotmail.com.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Hockey
Adult Hockey Draft League to begin Jan. 6: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has extended their "adult hockey draft league" registration and starting date. Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening for participates age 18 and older. Teams will play 10 games plus a season ending tournament. Players must be registered with USA Hockey prior to playing. All games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point, starting Jan. 6. For cost and more information, call the Parks Dept. 219-662-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Boys & Girls Hockey Instructional League to start Jan. 6: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has extended their "hockey instructional league" registration and starting date, for boys and girls ages 5-18. Hockey instruction sessions will take place twice a week on Monday and Wednesday evenings starting on Jan. 6, with games being played on weekends. All games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost and more information call the Parks Dept. 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Softball
Girls Spring-Summer Registration to begin Jan. 19: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their girls spring-summer softball registration for ages 3 to 18. Registration will be from 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19; and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, at the Crown Point Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St. in Crown Point. Individual fee is $175, two siblings is $295, and three siblings is $315. Ages 3-4 is $60 and ages 5-6 is $125. Player's age on Jan. 1, 2020 will determine their playing division. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Skills and Pitching Clinic at Chesterton YMCA: to start Jan. 26 A three week softball skills and beginning pitching clinic will be held at the Chesterton YMCA. Softball skills sessions will run from 10-11 a.m. and pitching sessions from 11 a.m. to noon on three consecutive Sundays including Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9. Fee is $40 for either skills or pitching and $80 for both. Instructors will be former college coaches Gil Arzola and Denny King. Preregistration is required by sending age, sessions requested, and the fee to Gilbert Arzola at 212 David Rd. in Valparaiso. For further information, call or text 219-309-3662.
Softball Clinic at River Forest Jan. 18: Goshen College softball coach Juliaclare Plezbert will conduct a softball clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at River Forest High School, 3300 Indiana St., Hobart. Plezbert played at Indiana Tech and previously coached at Oklahoma Wesleyan where she was a part of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s 2018 Staff of the Year. Registration is required by sending a $45 fee with name, age and contact information to Gil Arzola at 212 David Rd., Valparaiso. Checks should be made payable to River Forest High School. For more information text 219-309-3662.
Volleyball
Signups underway for Crown Point Adult League: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced the dates for their "Wednesday, and Friday Night Happy Hour" adult winter volleyball league. All matches will be played at Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main St. in Crown Point. Team entry fees are $325 for Crown Point residents, $400 for non-Crown Point residents, and there is a maximum of 8 teams. The Friday league (women's and co-ed division) begins Jan. 10; the Wednesday league (women's and co-ed division) begins Jan. 15. Registration deadline is Jan. 8. For more information, call John Stroia at 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.