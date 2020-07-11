Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball

Crown Point Babe Ruth League 12-18 Fall Ball early signups: Crown Point Babe Ruth is offering early signups at a discounted price through July 31 by using a credit card online at: www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site. The cost is $200 per player for early registration for a limited time, and the games will be played at the Legacy Fields, Babe Ruth Complex, 851 Center Ross Road (across the street from the Crown Point Family Fun Center). Full teams are welcome at a discounted cost of $2,000 (up to 12 players) for all age groups (12-14 and 15-18 year olds). Note: For the 15-18’s you cannot have more than (5) high school baseball players from the same school on your team roster for fall ball. There will also be a fun week of wooded bat, and a tournament at the end of the season. Any player born on or after Jan. 1, 2002 is eligible for the fall program. For details, call or text John Pearson at 219-682-4351.