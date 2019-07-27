Baseball
Hammond Optimist Youth Sports Fall Ball signups: Final fall ball signups will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 29-30 in the Hammond Optimist Youth Sports Complex press box, 1245 N. River Drive, Hammond. New players must bring birth certificate. Age divisions for baseball are: BAMBINO (ages 5-7), must turn 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2019 to qualify. A pitching machine will be used and teaching of basic fundamentals of the game. MINOR (ages 8-9), must turn 8 by May 1, 2019 to qualify. MAJOR (ages 10-11), must turn 10 by May 1, 2019 to qualify. BABE RUTH (ages 12-15), must turn 12 by May 1, 2019 to qualify. All programs will offer 6-8 game minimum schedule and games will be played on Saturdays and/or Sundays. Games run Aug. 17 to Oct. 12 (pending division). For more information, contact Rick Velazquez at 312-914-3737 or at hoys.sports@gmail.com.
Illiana Thunderbolts Fall Ball registration now open: The Illiana Thunderbolts baseball program will participate in the 2019 fall ball season at Ho Chunk Baseball Complex, 19801 S. Stony Island, Lynwood. The program is open to baseball players 8-to-18 (high school) years old, and the fall season runs Labor Day weekend to Oct. 20. Games will be played on Saturdays and/or Sundays. The season will feature fundamental baseball instruction including hitting, pitching, catching, fielding, base running and much more. For more information, visit www.illianathunderbolts.com/wp/fallball2019 or call/text 708-473-5051.
TR SELECT/Rawlings 11U 2020 team: TR SELECT/Rawlings is looking for 2 full time players for the 11U 2020 team. The TR SELECT program is directed by Dave Waddell, Purdue Northwest baseball recruiting coordinator. The 11U manager is Josh Holland. For tryout information call Coach Holland 219-798-9436, or visit www.trselect.org.
Crown Point Babe Ruth Fall registration: Crown Point Babe Ruth has begun online registration for league groups ages 12-14 and 15-18. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com/site/ or contact John Pearson at 219-682-4351 or jpearson84@comcast.net.
Basketball
Boys & Girls Valparaiso Club basketball league: Registration Aug. 12-30. Early Bird registration is now through Aug. 11. The league runs from Sept. 16-Nov. 9 and the divisions are: TINY (4-5 years old) and BIDDY (6-7 years old), with practices Saturday mornings and games immediately following. Fee is $30 without the basketball jersey, $45 if jersey is needed. JUNIOR (8-10 years old), with practices Wednesday evenings and games late mornings or early afternoons Saturdays. Fee is $35 without the basketball jersey, $50 if jersey needed. SENIOR with two age divisions: 10-11 years old (fee is $35 without the basketball jersey, $50 if jersey is needed); and 12-14 years olds (fee is $45, $60 if jersey needed). Practices are Thursday evenings and games Saturday afternoons. In addition to league fees, a current Club membership of $35 per year is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information contact Sheila Jefferson at sjefferson@bgcgreaternwi.org, (219) 462-2182, Extension 223 or Savannah Yuhasz at syuhasz@bgcgreaternwi.org, (219) 462-2182, ext. 248.
Valpo Women’s Basketball to Hold Elite Camp: The Valparaiso University women’s basketball program will hold an Elite Camp at the ARC from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 24. The camp is for players entering grades nine through 12. The cost is $75 per camper. This camp features high-intensity teaching and skills training, in addition to skills and team competitions. It is built for players who want to play at the next level. Campers will receive a Valpo Basketball t-shirt. For more information or to register for the camp, visit http://www.valpowomensbasketballcamps.com.
Football
Tri-Town Raiders Pop Warner to hold fall registration: The Tri Town Raiders Pop Warner football, cheer and flag program is holding its sign-ups. Players age 5 to 14 from any town are eligible to participate. If interested, email Kristine Cormican at klcormican@yahoo.com or go to www.tritownraiders.org.
High School Sports
LaPorte H.S. athletic department will hold fall parent/athlete meeting: Fall parent/athlete meeting will be held 5 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Performing Arts Center at La Porte High School. All fall athletes are required to attend and a parent or guardian of each athlete is strongly encouraged to attend. The athletic department will provide information concerning policies, guidelines and expectations and then each head coach will address their individual team expectations and rules during break-out sessions at approximately 5:30 p.m. Fans may also purchase Slicer Passes at this time as well.
LaPorte H.S. athletic department begins selling SLICER PASSES: Athletic passes for the 2019-20 school year are on sale now. The SLICER PASS allows for admittance to all home Slicer athletic events, excluding tournaments and invitationals, at a savings from gate admittance price. The SLICER PASS may be purchased in increments of 10, 15 or 20 admittances, is transferable and allows more than one individual to enter on the same pass. SLICER PASSES will not be available at athletic events; they must be purchased at the athletic office from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For cost or more information, call athletic director Ed Gilliland at 219-362-4713 or visit https://goslicers.com/2019/07/16/slicer-athletic-passes/
Merrillville H.S. Fall sports call-out dates: Every student is required to have a completed IHSAA sports physical and a Heads Up/Sudden Cardiac Arrest form dated after April 1, 2019, on file in the Athletic Office in order to practice or try out for a team. All forms are located at merrillvillepirates.com, click on forms at top of page. Locate form you want to complete (click on-line submission for concussion/sudden cardiac arrest form). Complete form and click submit. Tryouts are: FOOTBALL (all levels): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5. Meet at the stadium and bring shorts, t-shirts, cleats, tennis shoes and lots of fluids. BOYS SOCCER: 4-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 8. GIRLS SOCCER: 7-9 a.m. Aug. 5, and 3-5 p.m. Aug. 9. Bring running shoes and cleats. BOYS TENNIS: 3:15-5:30 p.m. at Merrillville H.S. tennis courts. VOLLEYBALL: 6-9 a.m. Aug. 5-6 in the main gym. Any questions, e-mail coach Pradzaid at josh.pradzaid@mvsc.k12.in.us. CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY: 9 a.m. Aug. 5. Meet at the visitor's side of high school football stadium. GIRLS GOLF: Season officially starts 3-5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Merrillville H.S. Practices from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday inside the Golf Room by the Cybex Room. Girls should dress comfortably. If you do not have a set of clubs, one will be provided. Any questions, email Coach Daniels at bdaniel@mvsc.k12.in.us. For more information regarding fall sports call out dates/times/locations, contact Roberta Nichols, athletic/wellness secretary, at rnichols@mvsc.k12.in.us or 219-650-5300, ext. 7222.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Sailing
Michigan City Sailing School offering youth and adult learn-to-sail camps: South Shore Nautical Foundation, in cooperation with the Michigan City Yacht Club, located at Washington Park Marina, is offering opportunities for youth and adults to learn to sail. The Sailing Camp program for children ages 8 and older, is designed to teach the skills needed to sail and race. Classes are tailored to the age and ability of each student emphasizing the fun of sailing. The sailing camp is offered in a two-week session beginning July 29. Classes meet daily, Monday-Friday. Classes are offered in the morning (9 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.). Cost is $300. Adult classes are Thursday nights from 5-7 p.m. for four weeks. Cost is $200 for per session. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit http://www.mcycsailingschool.com or email ssnefinc@gmail.com.
Soccer
Boys & Girls Portage Club indoor soccer league registration: This is a semi-competitive league. Registration is Aug. 12 through Sept. 6 with Early Bird registration Aug. 5-9. The league runs from Sept. 16–Nov. 14 and the divisions are: BIDDY (6-7 years old) with practices held Friday before games. Fee is $35. JUNIOR (8-10 years old) with practices held Monday evenings and games Wednesdays. Fee is $40. SENIOR (11-13 years old) with practices Tuesday evenings and games Thursdays. Fee is is $40. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information, contact Steve Letic at sletic@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Boys & Girls South Haven Club indoor soccer league: Registration is open now through Sept. 6. The league runs from Sept. 21-Nov. 16 and the divisions are: TINY (4-5 years old) and BIDDY (6-7 years old), with practices Saturday mornings and games immediately following. Fee is $30. JUNIOR (8-10 years old), with practices Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings and games late mornings or early afternoons Saturdays. Fee is $40. SENIOR (11-14 years old), with practices Tuesday or Thursday evenings and games Saturday afternoons. Fee is $40. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information or interested in coaching, contact Brad Treadway at btreadway@bgcgreaternwi.org or by calling (219) 759-2565, ext. 150.
Softball
Hammond Optimist Youth Sports Fall Ball signups: Final fall ball signups will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 29-30 in the Hammond Optimist Youth Sports Complex press box, 1245 N. River Drive, Hammond. New players must bring birth certificate. Age divisions for softball are: 10U, 12U, 14U and 18U. Age is based on age as of Dec. 31. All programs will offer 6-8 game minimum schedule and games will be played on Saturdays and/or Sundays. Games run Aug. 17 through Oct. 12 (pending division). For more information, contact Rick Velazquez at 312-914-3737 or at hoys.sports@gmail.com.
NWI Xplosion Travel Softball tryout dates: NWI Xplosion Travel Softball will hold 14U tryouts for the 2019-2020 season from 6-8 p.m. July 29 at Wheeler High School, Valparaiso. Pitchers and catchers will stay for the last 30 minutes of the tryout. Arrive 15-30 minutes early for registration. All positions are being considered. For details or private tryouts, call 847-812-2419.
Tennis
Duneland Open Jr. Tennis Tournament: Non-sanctioned tournament will be held at Chesterton High School and Sand Creek Courts July 29-31. Divisions for boys and girls include: Singles -- 12U, 14U, JV and varsity; Doubles -- middle school, JV and varsity. Play will begin as early as 9 a.m. each day and participants must be available all three days. Deadline to register is July 26 and cost is $40 for Singles play, and $40 per team for Doubles. For more information, contact event directors Kyle Prow, kyle.prow@duneland.k12.in.us (text to: 219-309-0342); or Tom Bour, nacchstennis@gmail.com (text to: 219-873-6096).
Volleyball
Boys & Girls Duneland Club volleyball league registration is open: Registration open now through Sept. 6. Early Bird registration ends Aug. 16. The league runs Sept. 17-Nov. 16 and the divisions are: Grades 3-4, with practices Tuesday evenings and games Saturdays. Grades 5-6 with practices Wednesday evenings and games Saturdays. Grades 7-8 with practices Thursday evenings and games Saturdays. The fee for all divisions is $40 per child. In addition to league fees, a $35 Club membership is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information, contact Ron Ranta at rranta@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Boys & Girls Valparaiso Club volleyball league: Registration is Aug. 12-30. Early Bird registration is now through Aug. 11. The league runs from Sept. 16-Nov. 16 and the divisions are grades 3-4; grades 5-6; and grades 7-8. The fee is $35 for all age divisions. All practices will be held Tuesday evenings at the Club; and all games will take place Saturdays at the Duneland Boys & Girls Club. In addition to league fees, a current Club membership of $35 per year is required. Membership assistance is available. For more information contact Sheila Jefferson at sjefferson@bgcgreaternwi.org, (219) 462-2182, ext. 223 or Savannah Yuhasz at syuhasz@bgcgreaternwi.org, (219) 462-2182, ext. 248.