Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Softball

Hammond Optimist to hold sign-ups in February: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports will hold summer softball registration for youths aged 4 to 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Optimist Park Press Box, 1245 N. River Drive and Columbia Avenue, Hammond. New players must bring a birth certificate. For details, visit hoysports.website.siplay.com or contact league president Ricky Velazquez at either 312-914-3737 or hoys.sports@gmail.com .

USA Softball Umpire training clinic May 3: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced a free USA Softball umpires training clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. May 3 at Bulldog Park, 183 South-West St., Crown Point, with check in from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The clinic will be directed by Roger Griffith, USA Softball of Indiana Assistant Umpire in Chief. Registration deadline is April 28. Once training is complete umpires can register for USA Softball which oversees leagues for girls youth softball, adult men and women softball. This event is sponsored by the parks department to assist in the development of men and women softball umpires for local leagues and tournaments. The Crown Point adult and youth leagues are looking to hire additional umpires for their summer and autumn programs. For pre-registration contact John Stroia at either 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.