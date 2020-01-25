Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball
Hammond Optimist to hold sign-ups Feb. 1, 4: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports will hold summer baseball registration for youths aged 4 to 18 from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 1; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Optimist Park Press Box, 1245 N. River Dr. and Columbia Avenue, Hammond. New players must bring a birth certificate. For details, visit hoysports.website.siplay.com or contact league president Ricky Velazquez at either 312-914-3737 or hoys.sports@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth, ages 13-18 years old, has open registration. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com.
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking for individual players and/or established full teams for the 2020 spring/summer season. The league will be splitting into two divisions with a 25-plus aged division and a 38-plus aged division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at jeramyortiz@gmail.com.
Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9-and-under baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before April 30. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Softball
Hammond Optimist to hold signups Feb. 1, Feb. 4: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports will hold summer softball registration for youths aged 4 to 18 from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 1; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Optimist Park Press Box, 1245 N. River Dr. and Columbia Avenue, Hammond. New players must bring a birth certificate. For details, visit hoysports.website.siplay.com or contact league president Ricky Velazquez at either 312-914-3737 or hoys.sports@gmail.com.
St. John Girls Softball registration: Registration for St. John Girls Softball will be from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the St. John VFW, 10400 W. 93rd Ave., St. John. Visit www.stjohnsoftball.com for more information.
Girls Spring-Summer registration: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department has announced their girls spring-summer softball registration for ages 3 to 18. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, at the Crown Point Bulldog Park Recreation Center, 183 S. West St. in Crown Point. Individual fee is $175, two siblings is $295, and three siblings is $315. Ages 3-4 is $60 and ages 5-6 is $125. Player's age on Jan. 1 will determine their playing division. For more information, call 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
Track and Field
Platis wins gold medal at event: After a 1 /2-year layoff, Mary Lou Platis of Schererville won a gold medal in the shot put Jan. 12 at the Midwest Masters and Open Throwers’ Championship at Lewis University in Romeoville. She competed in the 70 to 74 age group.
