Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9-and-under baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before April 30. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.

Health and Fitness

Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.

LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.

