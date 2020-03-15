Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Basketball

Spring break camp to begin March 23: The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department's spring break basketball camp, for children in grades 1-8, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 23-25. The program is designed to teach basic basketball fundamentals of dribbling, passing and shooting. Each camper will participate in competitive games for his/her skill level and have the opportunity to compete within his/her age group. Cost is $32 for Crown Point residents (addresses within city of Crown Point limits); and $40 for non-residents. All instruction will be held at the Franciscan Health Crown Point Sports Medicine Institute Athletic Development Fieldhouse, Suite A101, 12800 Mississippi Parkway, Crown Point. Registration deadline is March 20. For more information, contact the parks department at either 219-661-2271 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov .

Fishing

Hammond Marina Derby set for April 18: The Hammond Marina's 22nd annual fishing derby will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 (no rain date) at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. This event is free and is open to all adults and children, with free parking and refreshments. Fishing will take place on the outer Lake Michigan break wall, on the inside, west end docks of the marina break wall and on land. Use live and/or artificial bait. Prizes and trophies will be awarded for largest salmon, largest trout and largest bass. This derby is subject to all IDNR fishing and game laws, so please have your license and stamp. Get your fishing license online at: http://www.wildlife.in.gov or simply visit Cabela’s in Hammond. For more information, contact the Hammond Marina at 219-659-7678.