Upcoming events: Local youth sports organizations holding registration, tryouts

Baseball
CP managers organizational meeting set for Feb. 27: Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department will have a baseball managers organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Bulldog Park building, 183 South, West St., Crown Point. There are two baseball divisions: the “Roy Hobbs” League (ages of 19-32 years old); and “Over The Hill” League (ages 33 years old or older). All games are played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point. For details, contact the Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Munster Babe Ruth registration underway: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the upcoming season is available online at www.munsterbaberuth.org. The 13-15 and 16-18 age divisions will accept players from Munster as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
Hammond Optimist to hold sign-ups in February: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports will hold summer baseball registration for youths aged 4 to 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4; from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 15; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Optimist Park Press Box, 1245 N. River Dr. and Columbia Avenue, Hammond. New players must bring a birth certificate. For details, visit hoysports.website.siplay.com or contact league president Ricky Velazquez at either 312-914-3737 or hoys.sports@gmail.com.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth, ages 13-18 years old, has open registration. For details, visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com.
NWINABA seeking players/teams: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association is looking for individual players and/or established full teams for the 2020 spring/summer season. The league will be splitting into two divisions with a 25-plus aged division and a 38-plus aged division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at jeramyortiz@gmail.com.
Porter County Thunder 9U seeks players: The Porter County Thunder 9-and-under baseball team is looking for 1 to 2 players to fill their 2020 roster. To be eligible, players must be 9 years of age on or before April 30. For details, text or call the team manager at 219-309-6546.
Cheerleading
Bishop Noll camp set for Feb. 6, 7: The Bishop Noll Cheer Team will host a cheer camp for children in preschool through eighth grade. Campers will perform a halftime routine with the varsity cheerleaders at the Bishop Noll varsity boys basketball game vs. Valparaiso on Feb 8. The camp takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. The fee is $20 per participant and children receive t-shirt, snacks and admission to the game. For more information or for a registration form, visit bishopnoll.org. Contact coach Juli Sandoval at jsandoval@bishopnoll.org or 219-932-9058.
Health and Fitness
Pickleball at Schererville's Franciscan Health Fitness Center: Pickleball is available all day Tuesdays, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Schererville. Non-members are welcome. Participants must be 18 or older and have a state ID. For details, call 219-865-6969.
LaPorte Hospital wellness center to offer group exercise classes: The LaPorte Hospital wellness center will offer group exercise classes as part of a membership. Classes are available with a membership or $5 one-week trial at The Crossing of LaPorte Hospital. Classes being offered are zumba, zumba gold, zumba toning, yoga, chair yoga, strength training and circuit training. For details, go to to laportehealth.com.
Porter County Parks to offer fitness programs: The park department will host yoga classes, which cost $10 per monthly session, at Brincka Cross Gardens, 427 Furness Road, Michigan City. The class is held inside the residence at 10 a.m. Sundays. Register at www.portercountyparks.org/programs or call the park department at 219-465-3586.
SilverSneakers has partnered with Charter Fitness: SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults, has partnered with Charter Fitness to encourage seniors toward a healthier lifestyle. Seniors who are SilverSneakers members may utilize a free fitness membership at any Charter Fitness facility by bringing in their SilverSneakers ID card. Seniors can check their eligibility for the program by visiting www.silversneakers.com.
Softball
Hammond Optimist to hold signups Feb. 1, Feb. 4: Hammond Optimist Youth Sports will hold summer softball registration for youths aged 4 to 18 from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 1; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Optimist Park Press Box, 1245 N. River Dr. and Columbia Avenue, Hammond. New players must bring a birth certificate. For details, visit hoysports.website.siplay.com or contact league president Ricky Velazquez at either 312-914-3737 or hoys.sports@gmail.com.
Volleyball
Volleyball Camp set for Feb. 16 at SSC: The South Suburban College Volleyball program is accepting registrations for their winter camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at South Suburban College. The goal of the camp is to improve fundamentals and to have some fun along the way. To register, call or text Coach Michelle Orth at 708-655-9965, or morth@ssc.edu.
