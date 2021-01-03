Upcoming events: Munster Babe Ruth registration begins

Baseball
Munster Babe Ruth registration underway: Munster Babe Ruth registration for the 2021 season will run through March 15 and is available online at WWW.MUNSTERBABERUTH.ORG. Age divisions are 13-15 and 16-18. The league is open to players from Munster, as well as other communities in Indiana and Illinois.
Crown Point Babe Ruth registration underway: Crown Point Babe Ruth will have open registration for 13-18 year-olds through Jan. 31, at a discounted price. For more information, text or call John Pearson at 219-682-4351, or visit www.crownpointbaberuth.siplay.com
Crown Point Parks to hold adult baseball managers meeting: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department will hold an adult fastpitch baseball managers organizational meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Center (Bulldog Park) building, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. Adults must be age 19 and older to play. Games will be played at the Sportsplex on the Legacy Fields in Crown Point, Sunday through Saturday starting in May. For more information, contact the Crown Point Parks Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov
NWINABA accepting players/teams for 2021 season: The Northwest Indiana National Adult Baseball Association, NWINABA, is looking for individual players and/or already complete teams for the 2021 season. The league's 18th consecutive season kicks off again this spring and consists of three separate aged divisions: 19-25 Age Division, 25+ Age Division, and 38+ Age Division. For more info, email league president Jeramy Ortiz at nwinababaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
Little Dribblers winter basketball begins Jan. 11: The Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for their Little Dribblers pre-school to third grade youth winter basketball program. All Little Dribblers sessions will be held on Mondays for eight weeks starting Jan. 11 to March 1, 2021. Boys and girls pre-school and kindergarten will play 4:30-5:15 p.m.; and boys and girls grades 1-3, 5:15-6 p.m. Instruction will be held at Full Spectrum Health Club, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. For cost or more information call the parks department at 219- 661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Hockey
Referees needed at Bulldog Park Ice Rink: Crown Point Parks & Recreation is looking for hockey referees for their youth and adult hockey league. The youth developmental instructional league games will be played Saturday mornings through Feb. 27, 2021. The adult men and women's hockey league runs Jan. 4, 2021 to Feb. 27, 2021. If interested in refereeing hockey, contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks and Recreation office 219-661-2272 or email: jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
Developmental Instruction Program in CP: Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department has extended the start date of their boys and girls youth developmental hockey instruction program format to Monday. Participants from age 5 to 18, will learn skating, passing, shooting, puck handling and the FUNdamentals of hockey. The developmental hockey instruction practice program will take place on Monday and Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. with games being played on Saturday mornings starting at 9 a.m. Each player will receive 22 sessions of hockey instruction, minimum 10 games and a game jersey. All instruction and games are held at Bulldog Park, Recreation Center, 183 South, West Street, Crown Point. For cost or more information, call the Crown Point Parks & Recreation Department at 219-661-2272 or email John Stroia at jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
